MiddleGround Capital Acquires Machine Vision Company

Stemmer Imaging is a leading provider of machine and artificial vision solutions.

MiddleGround Capital
Nov 6, 2024
MiddleGround Capital

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ventrifossa BidCo AG, a holding company controlled by Lexington-based private equity firm MiddleGround Capital, on Tuesday announced the completion of its voluntary public takeover offer of Stemmer Imaging AG, a leading provider of machine and artificial vision solutions.

With the completion of the acquisition, Stemmer Imaging shareholders that have tendered their shares will receive EUR 48.00 per share in cash for each tendered Stemmer Imaging share.

“Arne and the Stemmer Imaging team have built an impressive organization that harnesses the power of machine vision technology to deliver engineered solutions to meet the needs of a broad group of customers,” said John Stewart, managing partner of MiddleGround. “We believe our ability to streamline operations and improve supply chain management will enable the company to focus on evolving its technology and capabilities to meet the needs of customers looking to benefit from machine vision technology.”

“MiddleGround’s expertise in improving operations positions us to support Stemmer Imaging in reaching its full potential,” said Alex van der Have, managing director and head of Europe for MiddleGround. “Stemmer Imaging is already a leader in delivering comprehensive machine vision services for various industrial and non-industrial applications, and we believe its value will further increase as a privately-held company.”

“The closing of this transaction marks a pivotal moment for Stemmer Imaging and signals the beginning of our next phase of growth,” said Arne Dehn, CEO of Stemmer Imaging. “We look forward to leveraging the additional resources and expertise that MiddleGround offers, and this partnership aligns with our shared strategic vision. This success is a testament to our dedicated employees, supportive customers and suppliers, and robust tailwinds in the industry 4.0 segments we serve.”

