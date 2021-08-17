Coastal Construction Products Acquires Fellow Sealant Distributor in Illinois

JACKSONVILLE, FL — Coastal Construction Products, one of the largest independent distributors of caulking and sealants, waterproofing and concrete restoration materials in the US, has reached an agreement to partner with Sealant Engineering Construction Supply of Bensenville, IL. This move to the Chicago area marks the first acquisition outside of Coastal’s regional base in the Southeast.

“In 2018, we announced plans to expand our distribution platform geographically and Sealant Engineering Construction Supply is another step toward that goal,” said Martin S. Harrell, CEO. “We cannot be more pleased to welcome them into the Coastal family.”

Sealant Engineering Construction Supply is a family-owned distributor of sealants and waterproofing and is known for its technical product expertise and customer service. Under the strong leadership of second-generation owner Chris Heider, the company has grown and built a solid reputation for excellence with customers. Heider will join the team as Coastal expands into the Midwest.

“We know that Sealant Engineering shares our DNA in their relationships with employees, customers and suppliers,” stated Harrell, “and they will serve as the hub for bringing exceptional products and service to the region.”

Coastal Construction Products is one of the largest independent distributors of caulking and sealants, waterproofing, concrete repair, and fire protection products in the US. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Coastal has been serving the construction community since 1975. The company currently has 16 stocking locations and over 250,000-square-feet of inventory, providing specialty construction products to customers throughout the Southeast as well as Latin America and the Caribbean.