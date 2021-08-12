Airline Hydraulics Corp. Acquires Hy-Performance Hydraulics

BENSALEM, PA — On Aug. 10, Airline Hydraulics announced the acquisition of Hy-Performance Hydraulics. Since 2013, Hy-Performance is a husband-and-wife team specializing in on-site repairs of hydraulic equipment throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. David Oppel, Owner of Hy-Performance, will operate from Airline’s Lancaster, NY facility (located six miles from Hy-Performance) to provide customers with faster on-site repair turnaround and expand Airline's already extensive hydraulic repair offering.

Chief Executive Officer of Airline Hydraulics, Mark Steffens, commented, “We worked with Hy-Performance on many projects throughout the years, and our synergy could not have been better. The Hy-Performance team always keeps customers first in mind, and their 40+ years of industry experience add a new level of technical excellence to our team in Lancaster. We couldn’t be happier with our partnership and see a bright future for our combined entities.”

David Oppel’s vast hydraulic experience is expected to expand the service and repair sector of Airline’s business, both in capabilities and capacity. “David brings a solid work ethic, strong hydraulic knowledge, excellent troubleshooting skills, and the all-around ‘hands on’ fluid power experience we need.” Adds Thomas Lattuca, General Manager of Airline’s Lancaster NY facility. “This will increase our service and repair offering to more customers, especially in the aerospace, heavy metal, forming, injection, plastics, and mobile hydraulic industries.”

David Oppel added, “I’m excited to begin the next chapter in my career and to be part of the talented Airline team. I look forward to offering my loyal customers an even higher level of service and support through Airline's broad scope of hydraulic and lubrication capabilities and knowledgeable staff.”

Since 1949, Airline Hydraulics Corporation is a distributor of high-performing components and custom-engineered solutions for all industries. Airline delivers a vast line of technology from leading manufacturers including Bosch Rexroth, Eaton, HYDAC, SKF/Lincoln, SMC, Omron, Phoenix Contact, and more. Customers rely on Airline, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, for component ordering; system design, fabrication, installation, service and repair, troubleshooting, and installation; machine safety; and keeping equipment updated with time-saving and cost-cutting solutions. Airline’s offices are located throughout the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions of the U.S.