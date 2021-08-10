McNaughton-McKay to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor Caniff Electric Supply

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI — McNaughton-McKay Electric Company has announced an agreement, in principle, to acquire Caniff Electric Supply, the largest independent electrical distributor of construction products in southeast Michigan.

Caniff Electric Supply, headquartered in Hamtramck, MI, was founded in 1982 by Doug and Robert Bemis and has remained under family ownership. Operating out of three locations with 85 employees, Caniff offers a full line of products and services to electrical contractors and commercial accounts.

“We are excited to welcome Caniff Electric Supply to our McNaughton-McKay team of employee-owners,” said McNaughton-McKay CEO Donald D. Slominski, Jr. “Caniff’s experienced team and focus on bringing value to its customers aligns well with our business. Together, we will be able to leverage our combined strengths to provide best in class products and services to our customers and have a stronger platform for growth.”

“Our team is what sets us apart, and we are thrilled to know our great people will carry on as employee-owners of McNaughton-McKay,” said Doug Bemis, CEO and owner of Caniff Electric Supply. “We have long respected McNaughton-McKay as a tough competitor in the market and are excited to be joining forces to provide broader scale and deeper capabilities to our valued customers. We are looking forward to combining our talents and being better than ever!”

Subject to final definitive agreements, the transaction is expected to close in early December 2021.

McNaughton-McKay Electric Company is a 100 percent employee-owned distributor of electrical products and solutions for the industrial automation, commercial and construction markets. The company was founded in 1910 in Detroit and, along with its subsidiaries The Reynolds Company, Flow-Zone and S&D Service and Distribution GmbH, serves customers in 50+ locations across eight states: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico as well as two locations in Germany.