McNaughton-McKay to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor Caniff Electric Supply

Caniff is described as the largest independent electrical distributor of construction products in southeast Michigan.

Aug 10th, 2021
McNaughton-McKay Electric Company
2021 Logo Pkg Mc Mc Caniff

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI — McNaughton-McKay Electric Company has announced an agreement, in principle, to acquire Caniff Electric Supply, the largest independent electrical distributor of construction products in southeast Michigan. 

Caniff Electric Supply, headquartered in Hamtramck, MI, was founded in 1982 by Doug and Robert  Bemis and has remained under family ownership. Operating out of three locations with 85 employees, Caniff  offers a full line of products and services to electrical contractors and commercial accounts.  

“We are excited to welcome Caniff Electric Supply to our McNaughton-McKay team of employee-owners,” said  McNaughton-McKay CEO Donald D. Slominski, Jr. “Caniff’s experienced team and focus on bringing value to  its customers aligns well with our business. Together, we will be able to leverage our combined strengths to  provide best in class products and services to our customers and have a stronger platform for growth.”  

“Our team is what sets us apart, and we are thrilled to know our great people will carry on as employee-owners  of McNaughton-McKay,” said Doug Bemis, CEO and owner of Caniff Electric Supply. “We have long respected  McNaughton-McKay as a tough competitor in the market and are excited to be joining forces to provide broader scale and deeper capabilities to our valued customers. We are looking forward to combining our talents and  being better than ever!”  

Subject to final definitive agreements, the transaction is expected to close in early December 2021.  

McNaughton-McKay Electric Company is a 100 percent employee-owned distributor of electrical products and  solutions for the industrial automation, commercial and construction markets. The company was founded in 1910 in Detroit and, along with its subsidiaries The Reynolds Company, Flow-Zone and S&D Service  and Distribution GmbH, serves customers in 50+ locations across eight states: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, North  Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico as well as two locations in Germany. 

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Aug 5th, 2021
M An 60dcb6db5330f
ID's July M&A Recap: The Floodgates Have Reopened
July proved that mergers & acquisitions are finally back to being a driving force in the industrial B2B supply market.
Aug 2nd, 2021
13416787 10156975668795632 5943921703099985768 O
Pumps Distributor Fischer Process Industries Acquires HE Danby in Indiana
Indianapolis-based HE Danby supplies pumps and filtration equipment to most of Indiana.
Jul 29th, 2021
C&k And Eis
C&K to Acquire E.I.S. Electronics
The company also announced the creation of a new C&K Aerospace division.
Jul 29th, 2021
Unnamed 2 A 60ca5588e99b2 60db80744732e
FleetPride Acquires Auto Masters Fleet Services in Jacksonville
The truck and trailer parts distributor gains a service provider for heavy-duty customers throughout Florida and southern Georgia, including on-site maintenance and full-service mobile units.
Jul 27th, 2021
Rbc Bearings Wsdf
RBC Bearings to Buy ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit for $2.9B
DODGE produces a complete line of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing and power transmission components across a diverse set of industrial end markets.
Jul 26th, 2021
Asdrg
Entegra Attachments Acquires Hercules Machinery and Tital Metal Worx
Hercules is a manufacturer & distributor of pile driving and drilling equipment attachments and Titan Metal Worx is a premier machining & fabrication services provider.
Jul 26th, 2021
217405644 10159993275790530 1023522684698138836 N
Hardinge to Acquire German Milling Supplier Weisser
Weisser is a top German manufacturer and turnkey solution provider of high-precision, multifunctional turning machines, turning centers and automation solutions.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Sonepar Usa S
Sonepar USA Boosts Midwest Footprint, Acquires Springfield Electric Supply
With Illinois-based Springfield Electric, Sonepar USA gains 19 branch locations, 350 associates and revenue of more than $200 million.
Jul 22nd, 2021
126617715 3455255641232081 7033824319323929139 N
RelaDyne to Acquire Fellow Lubricants & Fuels Supplier in Southern California
RelaDyne gains Alexis Oil Company and Global Industrial Solutions, a prominent lubricant and commercial fuels distributor and reliability services provider.
Jul 21st, 2021
Sdvzs
BlackHawk Industrial Expands in Fasteners, Acquires Florida Distributor
It's BlackHawk's seventh acquisition since February 2020.
Jul 21st, 2021
Jgb Enterprises Werwe 5fa17c9a34f22
JGB Enterprises Acquires HosePower Canada
The hose, fluid power and hose accessories distributor gains six locations in Canada with the deal.
Jul 21st, 2021