Atlas Copco Acquires Centrifugal Pump Supplier in Canada

Burlington, Ontario-based CBC Pumps had 2020 revenue of about $45 million.

Aug 5th, 2021
Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Sdf

NACKA, SWEDEN — Atlas Copco has acquired CPC Pumps International Inc. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of custom-engineered, mission critical centrifugal pumps.

CPC Pumps has 110 employees and is based in Burlington in Ontario, Canada, with North America as their main market. In fiscal year 2020, the company had revenues of approximately $45 million.

CPC Pumps is a very good fit because both its technology and market presence correspond well with our existing Gas & Process business”, said Vagner Rego, Atlas Copco president for the Compressor Technique business area. “The acquisition adds complementary assets to our portfolio and strengthens our market position.

The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalization and is not disclosed. CPC Pumps will become part of the Gas and Process division within the Compressor Technique business area.  

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
C&k And Eis
C&K to Acquire E.I.S. Electronics
The company also announced the creation of a new C&K Aerospace division.
Jul 29th, 2021
Unnamed 2 A 60ca5588e99b2 60db80744732e
FleetPride Acquires Auto Masters Fleet Services in Jacksonville
The truck and trailer parts distributor gains a service provider for heavy-duty customers throughout Florida and southern Georgia, including on-site maintenance and full-service mobile units.
Jul 27th, 2021
Rbc Bearings Wsdf
RBC Bearings to Buy ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit for $2.9B
DODGE produces a complete line of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing and power transmission components across a diverse set of industrial end markets.
Jul 26th, 2021
Asdrg
Entegra Attachments Acquires Hercules Machinery and Tital Metal Worx
Hercules is a manufacturer & distributor of pile driving and drilling equipment attachments and Titan Metal Worx is a premier machining & fabrication services provider.
Jul 26th, 2021
217405644 10159993275790530 1023522684698138836 N
Hardinge to Acquire German Milling Supplier Weisser
Weisser is a top German manufacturer and turnkey solution provider of high-precision, multifunctional turning machines, turning centers and automation solutions.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Sonepar Usa S
Sonepar USA Boosts Midwest Footprint, Acquires Springfield Electric Supply
With Illinois-based Springfield Electric, Sonepar USA gains 19 branch locations, 350 associates and revenue of more than $200 million.
Jul 22nd, 2021
126617715 3455255641232081 7033824319323929139 N
RelaDyne to Acquire Fellow Lubricants & Fuels Supplier in Southern California
RelaDyne gains Alexis Oil Company and Global Industrial Solutions, a prominent lubricant and commercial fuels distributor and reliability services provider.
Jul 21st, 2021
Sdvzs
BlackHawk Industrial Expands in Fasteners, Acquires Florida Distributor
It's BlackHawk's seventh acquisition since February 2020.
Jul 21st, 2021
Jgb Enterprises Werwe 5fa17c9a34f22
JGB Enterprises Acquires HosePower Canada
The hose, fluid power and hose accessories distributor gains six locations in Canada with the deal.
Jul 21st, 2021
Sdfgsd
Rubber Tree Systems Acquires Inventory Software Provider WarehouseTwo
The deal combines two leading software-as-a-service providers in the B2B distribution market.
Jul 21st, 2021
1023 Ky Nucor Gallatin
Nucor to Acquire Steel Racking Maker Hannibal Industries for $370M
Nucor will gain a major supplier of racking solutions to warehouses in the e-commerce, industrial, food storage and retail segments.
Jul 21st, 2021