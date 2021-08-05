Atlas Copco Acquires Centrifugal Pump Supplier in Canada

NACKA, SWEDEN — Atlas Copco has acquired CPC Pumps International Inc. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of custom-engineered, mission critical centrifugal pumps.

CPC Pumps has 110 employees and is based in Burlington in Ontario, Canada, with North America as their main market. In fiscal year 2020, the company had revenues of approximately $45 million.“

CPC Pumps is a very good fit because both its technology and market presence correspond well with our existing Gas & Process business”, said Vagner Rego, Atlas Copco president for the Compressor Technique business area. “The acquisition adds complementary assets to our portfolio and strengthens our market position.

The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalization and is not disclosed. CPC Pumps will become part of the Gas and Process division within the Compressor Technique business area.