Martin Inc. Acquires Fastener Distributor in Mississippi

Capital Bolt & Screw is the fourth acquisition for Martin in the past two years.

Sep 7th, 2021
Martin Inc.
Martin Inc Buildinga 60074533ad519

FLORENCE, AL — Martin Fastening Solutions, a subsidiary of Martin Inc., announced Sept. 7 the acquisition of Capital Bolt & Screw (CB&S), headquartered in Jackson, MS. CB&S was founded in 1963 and has grown into one of Mississippi’s oldest and diverse privately-held distributors in the south.

Jerry Gibson, President of CB&S, purchased the company in 1981 and has grown it into a successful OEM fastening distributor with services that include vender managed inventory (VMI), 3PL services for international customers and integrated services. 

Capital A"For 40 years, CB&S has held true to our core value of appreciating customer relationships and operating all aspects of our business with the utmost integrity,” said Jerry. “When we decided to sell CB&S, we wanted to ensure our customers would continue to receive that same level of outstanding service. We’ve found that with Martin.” 

In 1997, Martin added the Fastening Solutions line of business to its operations with headquarters in Jackson, Tennessee.“We’ve invested heavily in our OEM/Fastening Solutions business unit over the last five years and established a foundation we can build on,” said Douglas Ruggles, co-owner of Martin Inc. and President, Martin Fastening. “The next step in our evolution has been to look for the right distributor to join our current business and help us expand our OEM fastener footprint and customer base. I knew CB&S was a great fit from the start. Their core values and ours line up seamlessly. We cannot be happier to have the entire CB&S Team become part of the Martin Team and to offer our complete portfolio of products and services to their customers to help them operate better.

CB&S is the fourth acquisition for Martin in the past two years. 

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Florence, AL, Martin Inc. is one of the nation’s leading providers of custom-tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, and operation supplies (MRO) to the industrial and construction markets. Martin offers a wide variety of products and services in Industrial, Safety, Integrated Supply and Fastening – all uniquely designed to help companies operate better. Martin is a member of Affiliated Distributors, the Industrial Supply Association, National Association of Wholesalers, the National Fasteners Distributor Association and the Global Sourcing Alliance.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Ten Must-Have Features of a Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Ten Must-Have Features of a Distribution ERP
Are You Evaluating Multiple ERP Vendors? Not all are created equal, especially when it comes to the distribution business model. Our latest e-Book helps businesses establish the right selection criteria for for their system. Get your copy.
Sep 1st, 2021
Motion Control Enterprises
MCE Makes 3rd Acquisition of 2021
Motion & Control Enterprises has expanded again by purchasing Illinois-based instrumentation supplies distributor Instrument Associates, Inc.
Sep 1st, 2021
Skf Er
SKF Acquires Lubrication Filtration Supplier
One day after announcing the acquisition of a Sweden-based analytics provider, SKF says it has added German-based EFOLEX AB.
Sep 1st, 2021
In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal. Canadian National’s $33.6 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad is in jeopardy after federal regulators rejected a key part of the plan Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and opened the door for a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific railroad.
Kansas City Southern Suitor's Bid in Jeopardy After Ruling
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Kansas City Southern will still want to move forward with the deal.
Sep 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's August M&A Recap: Another Solid Month for a Revitalized Market
While trailing the activity level of July and June, it was still a healthy month given the major factors hammering industrial suppliers right now.
Sep 1st, 2021
1500x500 5fd8f98821139
Hardinge Boosts Machine Tool, Workholding Portfolio With Ohio Acquisition
Hardinge has acquired Ohio Tool Works, gaining a platform of high-precision honing machines, tooling and abraisves.
Aug 31st, 2021
Skf Usa
SKF Acquires Analytics Provider in Sweden
Rubico Consulting specializes in the visualization and analysis of signal data.
Aug 31st, 2021
E9gn7bd Xo A0g Wc M
IFF Selling Microbial Control Business for $1.3 Billion
IFF says the divestment lets the company focus on its core businesses and enhances its financial profile.
Aug 27th, 2021
Jon Don
Specialty Contractor Distributor Jon-Don Acquires Dynamic Diamond Tooling
Roselle, IL-based Jon-Don gains an Orlando-based distributor of equipment, tooling and chemicals for concrete surface prep and polishing.
Aug 27th, 2021
Rt Un 01 01
Rollon Acquires iMS
The deal expands its lineup of linear actuator modules and robotic transfer units.
Aug 26th, 2021
Ritz Abco Logos
Ritz Safety Acquires ABCO Safety
Ritz is one of the largest privately-held safety companies in the United States.
Aug 24th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions
It expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications.
Aug 23rd, 2021