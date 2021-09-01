Dakota Supply Group Acquires Montana Waterworks & Irrigation

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) has announced the acquisition of Montana Waterworks & Irrigation (MTWW) in an asset purchase effective Sept. 1. Montana Waterworks is a waterworks distributor serving Eastern Montana from its Billings location. This will be DSG’s first waterworks location in the state.

The current owner, Kent Boos, will remain with the business. Kent will become the Branch Manager for the Billings location and help facilitate DSG’s waterworks expansion across Montana. The company will operate as Montana Waterworks, A DSG Company, before eventually transitioning to the DSG brand.

“We are excited to combine our teams to create the best Waterworks group in the state,” says Boos. “We have the utmost faith in DSG moving forward and are here to keep serving our customers in the best way possible.”

“The employee-owners of DSG are thrilled to welcome the Montana Waterworks associates to the DSG team,” says Paul Kennedy, DSG CEO. “Kent and his team have built a great waterworks business in Eastern Montana, and we look forward to building on that success.”