MCE Makes 3rd Acquisition of 2021

ZELIENOPLE, PA — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Sept. 1 that it has acquired Instrument Associates, Inc. (IA).

IA is a full service, stocking distributor of products and solutions for instrumentation (including fittings, valves and tubing), steam traps, filtration and process control. Founded in the 1940s and based in Alsip, IL, IA employs 22 associates, servicing industrial markets in IL and IN. As a division of MCE, the Company will continue to operate under the Instrument Associates name with the same employees and suppliers.

“We are excited to welcome the Instrument Associates team to MCE”, said Charles Hale, Chairman & CEO of MCE. Hale further noted that “IA’s products are a natural fit with MCE’s fluid power and flow control capabilities and will position the combined business to provide a broader range of mission-critical, highly-engineered solutions to our consolidated customer base”. “

Jay Fregeau, owner and CEO, of IA, commented that “this combination will allow us to continue executing our growth plans, utilizing the resources provided by MCE”. He added that “this is a great outcome for our associates, customers and supplier partners.

About Motion & Control Enterprises

Founded in 1951, MCE is a leading supplier of technical fluid power, flow control, compressed air and lubrication products, services and solutions. The company services more than 12,000 MRO and OEM customers from 13 distribution centers and 16 retail locations across the Great Lakes, upper Midwest and beyond. For more information, please visit www.mceautomation.com.

The company is majority-owned by Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in middle market buyout transactions in consumer, industrial and services markets. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.