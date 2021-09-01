B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Illinois

Direct in Supply marks B2B's fifth bolt-on made in 2021 and 20th in 13 years.

Sep 1st, 2021
B2B Industrial Packaging
B2 B Industrial Packaging Wer

ADDISON, IL — B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Direct in Supply in Oregon, IL. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 20th major acquisition.

B2 B Industrial Packaging AB2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Direct In Supply is dedicated to excellence in every way — from cost-effective products and services to customer service to delivery — their team of packaging professionals has the experience and expertise to serve industries that include large markets such as restaurants and niche markets such as contract cleaners.”

Direct In Supply has always been committed to providing high-quality packaging, industrial, and janitorial supplies to businesses all across the Midwest at a competitive price. They take pride in their ability to effectively recommend products to businesses of all types.

In addition to packaging expertise, B2B Industrial Packaging has acquisition expertise — with a dedicated team that facilitates acquisitions and makes the on-boarding process for clients, employees and channel partners a positive experience in every way.

Direct In Supply’s current clients will enjoy the wealth of resources that B2B Industrial Packaging offers, including a continuously expanding portfolio of products, tool repair facilities, relationships with industry-leading channel partners and client service and support that is guaranteed to be outstanding.

This is the 20th acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging. The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging and Allen Packaging in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; All Packaging in Missouri; AMW Packaging Supply, Pioneer Packaging Worldwide, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply, in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging-South Chicago in Illinois.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, Salinas, Hayward, Sacramento, and Tustin Calif.: Portland and Eugene, Ore.; Seattle; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; and Harrisburg, Pa.

