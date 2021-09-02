Winsupply Acquires HVAC Distributor in Iowa

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of Clausen Supply of Iowa Inc.

Clausen Supply is one of the best-established HVAC distributors in the eastern Iowa region.

The previous owner, Jon Clausen, will be exiting the company immediately after close. The HVAC distribution and sheet metal fabrication will be taken over by Guy Pauley, who has 29 years of wholesaling experience and has spent the last four years at M. Cooper. The location will continue to do business as Winsupply Clinton IA Co. and have the following legal name: Winsupply Clinton IA Co.

Winsupply Inc. is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Known as “The Winsupply Family of companies,” the privately held company has collective sales of $4.2 billion among 630 wholesaling locations in 45 states. Winsupply offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Companies include Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, ElectricalSales, Inc., Tacoma Electric and APCO. Winsupply’s companies conduct business-to-business distribution of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and other supplies.