Winsupply Acquires HVAC Distributor in Iowa

It's the fifth bolt-on the company has announced this year.

Sep 2nd, 2021
Winsupply
241331938 1602891526572658 2050414529440281532 N

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of Clausen Supply of Iowa Inc.

Clausen Supply is one of the best-established HVAC distributors in the eastern Iowa region.

The previous owner, Jon Clausen, will be exiting the company immediately after close. The HVAC distribution and sheet metal fabrication will be taken over by Guy Pauley, who has 29 years of wholesaling experience and has spent the last four years at M. Cooper. The location will continue to do business as Winsupply Clinton IA Co. and have the following legal name: Winsupply Clinton IA Co.

Winsupply Inc. is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in  Dayton, Ohio. Known as “The  Winsupply Family of companies,” the privately held company has collective sales of $4.2 billion among  630 wholesaling locations in 45  states. Winsupply offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Companies include Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, ElectricalSales,  Inc., Tacoma  Electric and APCO. Winsupply’s companies conduct business-to-business distribution of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and other supplies. 

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Why Do Distributors Find the Idea of "Digital Transformation" Daunting?
Sponsored
Why Do Distributors Find the Idea of "Digital Transformation" Daunting?
For all the promises of technology, there are just as many buzzwords and contradicting pieces of advice, and businesses are struggling. Take the first step and get your free digital transformation playbook now.
Sep 1st, 2021
In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal. Canadian National’s $33.6 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad is in jeopardy after federal regulators rejected a key part of the plan Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and opened the door for a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific railroad.
Kansas City Southern Suitor's Bid in Jeopardy After Ruling
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Kansas City Southern will still want to move forward with the deal.
Sep 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's August M&A Recap: Another Solid Month for a Revitalized Market
While trailing the activity level of July and June, it was still a healthy month given the major factors hammering industrial suppliers right now.
Sep 1st, 2021
1500x500 5fd8f98821139
Hardinge Boosts Machine Tool, Workholding Portfolio With Ohio Acquisition
Hardinge has acquired Ohio Tool Works, gaining a platform of high-precision honing machines, tooling and abraisves.
Aug 31st, 2021
Skf Usa
SKF Acquires Analytics Provider in Sweden
Rubico Consulting specializes in the visualization and analysis of signal data.
Aug 31st, 2021
E9gn7bd Xo A0g Wc M
IFF Selling Microbial Control Business for $1.3 Billion
IFF says the divestment lets the company focus on its core businesses and enhances its financial profile.
Aug 27th, 2021
Jon Don
Specialty Contractor Distributor Jon-Don Acquires Dynamic Diamond Tooling
Roselle, IL-based Jon-Don gains an Orlando-based distributor of equipment, tooling and chemicals for concrete surface prep and polishing.
Aug 27th, 2021
Rt Un 01 01
Rollon Acquires iMS
The deal expands its lineup of linear actuator modules and robotic transfer units.
Aug 26th, 2021
Ritz Abco Logos
Ritz Safety Acquires ABCO Safety
Ritz is one of the largest privately-held safety companies in the United States.
Aug 24th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions
It expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications.
Aug 23rd, 2021
236948743 4191350150985417 5254573748659437885 N
Valin Corporation Grows Southwest Presence, Acquires Sun Automation Inc.
Sun Automation is a distributor of industrial automation products and solutions for manufacturing customers in Arizona, New Mexico and Southern Nevada.
Aug 19th, 2021
Asdf
Applied Industrial Technologies Makes 4th Automation Acquisition in 2 Years
Applied has acquired Rockford, IL-based R.R. Floody, further illustrating the distributor's investment in the automation market.
Aug 19th, 2021