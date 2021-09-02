White Cap Expands in Northeast, Acquires Tri-Supply & Equipment

It's the second deal for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020.

Sep 2nd, 2021
White Cap
120196945 3478128615543636 7628166156540042809 N 605cdf47dd989

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings has closed on the agreement to acquire Tri-Supply & Equipment. Based in New Castle, Del. with two other locations in Salisbury, Md. and Dover, Del., Tri-Supply & Equipment will join White Cap in the Northeast Region in serving its local customers with exceptional customer service.

"We are excited about the ability to leverage our combined branch footprint to better serve our customers in the mid-Atlantic area. There are no other White Cap branches in Delaware, and we are proud to combine our national product offerings with the local, unique rental and construction supply strength of Tri-Supply & Equipment," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap.

The combined teams of talented associates from Tri-Supply & Equipment and White Cap in the Northeast Region will be able to offer even stronger service capabilities, depth of inventory and breadth of products for local customers.

Fullsizerender

This acquisition is the second for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020 and the first in the United States.

Whitecap LogoWhite Cap Supply Holdings serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap includes Brafasco, Brock White and NCA in Canada and multiple brands that fall under Construction Supply Group. White Cap operates nearly 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 7,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers.

Tri-Supply & Equipment was founded in 1998 to provide a single source for recognized, quality brands of materials, equipment, and service in the construction industry. Servicing the Mid-Atlantic region, Tri-Supply & Equipment is dedicated to fulfilling all material and equipment job site demands. Tri-Supply & Equipment has steadily become a leading supplier of the excavating, concrete, and masonry contractors, representing only the best manufacturers and suppliers.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Ten Must-Have Features of a Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Ten Must-Have Features of a Distribution ERP
Are You Evaluating Multiple ERP Vendors? Not all are created equal, especially when it comes to the distribution business model. Our latest e-Book helps businesses establish the right selection criteria for for their system. Get your copy.
Sep 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's August M&A Recap: Another Solid Month for a Revitalized Market
While trailing the activity level of July and June, it was still a healthy month given the major factors hammering industrial suppliers right now.
Sep 1st, 2021
1500x500 5fd8f98821139
Hardinge Boosts Machine Tool, Workholding Portfolio With Ohio Acquisition
Hardinge has acquired Ohio Tool Works, gaining a platform of high-precision honing machines, tooling and abraisves.
Aug 31st, 2021
Skf Usa
SKF Acquires Analytics Provider in Sweden
Rubico Consulting specializes in the visualization and analysis of signal data.
Aug 31st, 2021
E9gn7bd Xo A0g Wc M
IFF Selling Microbial Control Business for $1.3 Billion
IFF says the divestment lets the company focus on its core businesses and enhances its financial profile.
Aug 27th, 2021
Jon Don
Specialty Contractor Distributor Jon-Don Acquires Dynamic Diamond Tooling
Roselle, IL-based Jon-Don gains an Orlando-based distributor of equipment, tooling and chemicals for concrete surface prep and polishing.
Aug 27th, 2021
Rt Un 01 01
Rollon Acquires iMS
The deal expands its lineup of linear actuator modules and robotic transfer units.
Aug 26th, 2021
Ritz Abco Logos
Ritz Safety Acquires ABCO Safety
Ritz is one of the largest privately-held safety companies in the United States.
Aug 24th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions
It expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications.
Aug 23rd, 2021
236948743 4191350150985417 5254573748659437885 N
Valin Corporation Grows Southwest Presence, Acquires Sun Automation Inc.
Sun Automation is a distributor of industrial automation products and solutions for manufacturing customers in Arizona, New Mexico and Southern Nevada.
Aug 19th, 2021
Asdf
Applied Industrial Technologies Makes 4th Automation Acquisition in 2 Years
Applied has acquired Rockford, IL-based R.R. Floody, further illustrating the distributor's investment in the automation market.
Aug 19th, 2021
MTD Holdings brands
Stanley B&D to Buy Remaining 80% of Outdoor Power Equipment Maker MTD for $1.5B
SBD currently owns 20% of MTD, which had $2.5 billion in revenue in the past 12 months and is led by brands Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt.
Aug 17th, 2021