White Cap Acquires Construction Supplies Distributor Ram Tool

It's already the third deal for White Cap — No. 6 on ID's 2021 Big 50 List — since its late 2020 spin-off from HD Supply.

Dec 3rd, 2021
White Cap
ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has closed on a definitive agreement to acquire Ram Tool Construction Supply Co., LLC.

This combined business will be led by White Cap CEO John Stegeman and President Alan Sollenberger. Page Naftel, President of Ram Tool, also joins White Cap as Chief Sales Officer.

"White Cap and Ram Tool drive towards the same mission of providing knowledgeable, customer-centric service to professional contractors for all specialty construction and concrete accessory needs," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "White Cap and Ram Tool have an aligned culture centered on service and relationship-building, which makes us excited for everything to come with our combination."

"This combination will increase our products, services, and locations to enhance our customer convenience and experience, while bringing together two incredible teams of knowledgeable professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer service," said Alan Sollenberger, President of White Cap.

White Cap was No. 6 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List with over $4 billion in 2020 sales.

There will be no immediate changes to the services and offerings from White Cap or Ram Tool as the integration of the two businesses is approached thoughtfully over time. 

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to White Cap for the transaction and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Ram Tool for the transaction.

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap includes Brafasco, Brock White and NCA in Canada and multiple brands in the U.S. White Cap operates more than 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada with more than 7,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers.

Ram Tool is a construction supply distribution company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded in 1967, Ram Tool has locations across the east coast and mid-west and is dedicated to fulfilling all material and equipment job site demands. From jobsite supplies, to anchoring and fastening, masonry suppliers, and more, Ram Tool provides products for General Contractors, Concrete Formers, HVAC, Plumbers, Electricians, and others.

Alco Manufacturing Corp. Acquires Fellow Machine Parts Supplier Kaddis Manufacturing
Rochester, NY-based Kaddis is a manufacturer of precision machined components for the fluid system, industrial sensor, medical device, motor and automotive end markets.
Nov 30th, 2021
Pumps Distributor West View Cunningham Acquires G&W Industrial Sales
Pittsburgh-based West View will take over the sales efforts of various product lines of Parkesburg, WV-based G&W, including Wilden Pumps and Strahman Valves.
Nov 30th, 2021
Global Precision Products Acquires Fellow Aerospace/Defense Machining Supplier
Rochester, NY-based GPP gains a New Hampshire-based source of difficult-to-machine, mission-critical engine components.
Nov 30th, 2021
Regal Rexnord Acquires Arrowhead Systems, Expanding Conveyor Offering
It's the company's first deal since Regal Beloit acquired Rexnord Corp.'s Process & Motion Control unit earlier this year.
Nov 23rd, 2021
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributor Tools for Industry in Ohio
It's BlackHawk's eighth acquisition since February 2020.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Walter to Buy Fellow Machining Supplier GWS Tool
Terms weren't disclosed for the deal, which gains Germany-based Walter a major manufacturer of solid carbide endmills and drills.
Nov 22nd, 2021
