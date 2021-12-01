Safety Signs, Pipe Markers Supplier Brimar Industries Privately Acquired

New Jersey-based Brimar primarily serves customers through its e-commerce websites, which includew SafetySign.com and PipeMarker.com.

Dec 1st, 2021
Unnamed

CLEVELAND — Blue Point Capital Partners has acquired Brimar Industries, a vertically-integrated manufacturer and purveyor of high-quality safety signs, pipe markers, valve tags and parking and traffic signs. Based in Garfield, NJ, the company serves customers primarily through its proprietary e-commerce websites, such as SafetySign.com and PipeMarker.com.

“Over its more than 30-year history, the Brimar team has established the Company as a safety category leader with a digital-first mindset,” said Blue Point Partner John LeMay. “Blue Point is excited to help build on Brimar’s strong market position by leveraging our Data & Digital, M&A, Supply Chain and Human Capital capabilities.”

Brimar has implemented forward-thinking digital strategies to steadily increase market share and improve customer convenience for more than 15 years.

“It was important for us to align with a partner who truly understands the safety products industry and our e-commerce strategy,” said Brimar Founder and CEO Brian Costello. “Blue Point’s investment experience in safety-oriented products and services and digitally native businesses aligned with our vision for the future of Brimar.”

Blue Point Principal Rick Soukup said, “Brimar’s strong management team has established an impressive operating platform capable of providing the rapid and accurate service customers need. We expect their existing growth strategies with the addition of Blue Point’s Data & Digital toolkit will be a powerful combination.”

“We look forward to working alongside the Blue Point team and layering on the firm’s capabilities to the benefit of our customers and employees,” said Brimar COO Michael Schoenfeld.

Blue Point was represented by Baker Hostetler and Stout acted as the firm’s financial and tax advisor in connection with the transaction.


Brimar Industriesis a manufacturer and distributor of safety signs, labels, pipe markers, equipment identification products, parking and traffic signs and related accessories. The company specializes in high-quality industrial safety and visual communication, with a commitment to offering the largest selection of stock and custom products that comply with stringent legal and regulatory requirements. Brimar sells primarily through its network of industry-leading e-commerce sites, including Safetysign.com and Pipemarker.com, which provide customers with a seamless and convenient way to meet their safety and visual communication needs. The company was founded in 1988 and continues to be a market leader in both product innovation and technology.

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

