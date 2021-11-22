BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributor Tools for Industry in Ohio

It's BlackHawk's eighth acquisition since February 2020.

Nov 22nd, 2021
BlackHawk Industrial
TULSA, OK — BlackHawk Industrial, a distributor of metalworking, industrial, MROP and packaging supplies, this week announced it has acquired Tools for Industry (TFI) and its affiliate Service for Industry (SFI).

TFI/SFI ia an industrial distributor and manufacturer located in Dayton, Ohio.

The acquisition of TFI/SFI strengthens BlackHawk’s presence in southwestern Ohio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark explained, “Not only are we picking up a great team with a broad range of new customers, we are also increasing the breadth of our solutions with the addition of some unique manufacturing capabilities.  TFI/SFI is a great fit for BlackHawk and our culture.”

Tim Ozvath, former president of TFI, will join BlackHawk as team leader and will help to integrate TFI into BlackHawk’s Dayton branch. Thirteen TFI/SFI associates will likewise join the BlackHawk family.

BlackHawk Industrial is an industrial distributor, focused on metalworking products such as carbide cutting tools, abrasives, saw blades and fluids. They also provide a full-line MRO product offering. BlackHawk also has the expertise and capability to provide custom industrial vending solutions and creative supply chain solutions. The highly technical sales staff strives to deliver world-class service and cost savings across the customer’s production floor. 

