BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pinnacle Tool & Supply in Ohio

BlackHawk is keeping its foot on the gas in 2022, as the metalworking and MRO products distributor announced its eighth acquisition in a 2-year span on Jan. 12.

Tulsa, OK-based BlackHawk — No. 25 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List — said it has acquired Pinnacle Tool & Supply. Pinnacle is a distributor of cutting tools and abrasives based in Toledo, OH, with a second location in Cleveland. The company also operates under the brands W. Lewis Sales and Industrial Metalworking Supply (IWS) in Solon, OH.

The news comes less than 2 months after BlackHawk announced another acquisition in Ohio in the form of Dayton-based Tools for Industry. The additions significantly boost BlackHawk's operational footprint in the region and enhance its service capabilities in a large rust-belt market.

Details of the Pinnacle deal were not disclosed.

"Over the past several years we have worked tirelessly to increase our national exposure and are all very proud of how far we’ve come. This acquisition is another strategic move to extend our market presence in the region and offer our unique capabilities to serve our customers’ mission-critical production needs," said John Mark, BlackHawk president and CEO. "The addition of the Pinnacle team truly bolsters our ‘Big Enough to Serve – Small Enough to Care’ service model."

"This is a great day for all Pinnacle associates. We are excited to join the entire BlackHawk family and look forward to the great things to come as a result of our strategic alignment," echoed Pinnacle co-owner Tim McNeeley.



Alongside Tools for Industry, BlackHawk's recent acquisitions include: Jacksonville, FL-based Reliance Supply - announced July 21; Mexico-based ArgoDe Valle (formerly Argo-Fusco) - announced June 16; Pompano Beach, FL-based Southern Tool and Machine - also announced June 16; Irwin, PA-based D&L Supply - announced Oct. 5, 2020; O'Fallon, MO-based J&S Tool - announced Feb. 7, 2020; and Costa Mesa, CA-based Machine Tools Supply - announced Feb. 3, 2020.