BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pinnacle Tool & Supply in Ohio

It's BlackHawk's eighth bolt-on in a 2-year span.

Jan 12th, 2022
BlackHawk is keeping its foot on the gas in 2022, as the metalworking and MRO products distributor announced its eighth acquisition in a 2-year span on Jan. 12.

Tulsa, OK-based BlackHawk — No. 25 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List — said it has acquired Pinnacle Tool & Supply. Pinnacle is a distributor of cutting tools and abrasives based in Toledo, OH, with a second location in Cleveland. The company also operates under the brands W. Lewis Sales and Industrial Metalworking Supply (IWS) in Solon, OH.

The news comes less than 2 months after BlackHawk announced another acquisition in Ohio in the form of Dayton-based Tools for Industry. The additions significantly boost BlackHawk's operational footprint in the region and enhance its service capabilities in a large rust-belt market.

Details of the Pinnacle deal were not disclosed.

"Over the past several years we have worked tirelessly to increase our national exposure and are all very proud of how far we’ve come. This acquisition is another strategic move to extend our market presence in the region and offer our unique capabilities to serve our customers’ mission-critical production needs," said John Mark, BlackHawk president and CEO. "The addition of the Pinnacle team truly bolsters our ‘Big Enough to Serve – Small Enough to Care’ service model."

"This is a great day for all Pinnacle associates. We are excited to join the entire BlackHawk family and look forward to the great things to come as a result of our strategic alignment," echoed Pinnacle co-owner Tim McNeeley.

Alongside Tools for Industry, BlackHawk's recent acquisitions include: Jacksonville, FL-based Reliance Supply - announced July 21; Mexico-based ArgoDe Valle (formerly Argo-Fusco) - announced June 16; Pompano Beach, FL-based Southern Tool and Machine - also announced June 16; Irwin, PA-based D&L Supply - announced Oct. 5, 2020; O'Fallon, MO-based J&S Tool - announced Feb. 7, 2020; and Costa Mesa, CA-based Machine Tools Supply - announced Feb. 3, 2020.

BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributor Tools for Industry in Ohio
Nov 22nd, 2021
BlackHawk Industrial Expands in Fasteners, Acquires Florida Distributor
Jul 21st, 2021
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributors in Mexico, Florida
Jun 16th, 2021
BlackHawk Industrial Stays Busy, Acquires D&L Supply
Oct 5th, 2020
How To Optimize the Production Scheduling Toolbox
How To Optimize the Production Scheduling Toolbox
Master scheduling skills have atrophied across industry over the years. Companies are now trying to rebuild those skills, as evidenced by the popularity of master scheduling courses over the past few years.
Jan 1st, 2022
Holland Pump Company Logoe
Holland Pump Acquires Pump Service & Supply in New York
Troy, NY-based PSS is a pump rental and related service provider for municipal and construction applications.
Jan 10th, 2022
Fi Xs Aty Wy Aw P Wh
Eaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions for $600M
Royal has about 450 employees and plants in Carol Stream, IL, and Queretaro, Mexico, along with a sales and engineering office in Canton, MI.
Jan 10th, 2022
Afs
JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana
All-Serv supplies hose and hose-related accessories for environmental remediation, industrial cleaning and other needs of the refinery and petrochemical market.
Jan 7th, 2022
Shf Awef
Harbour Group's Stainless Hose Fittings Acquires OmegaOne
Ohio-based OmegaOne is a supplier of metal hose braid bands and stainless-steel fittings and adapters, serving hose distributors and manufacturers.
Jan 6th, 2022
Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Advanced Handling Systems
AHS has two facilities in the United States and has about 90 employees.
Jan 6th, 2022
Monroe How Can We Help Logo Jpeg Rgb
Monroe Engineering Integro, Growing in Cable Assembly and Power Distribution
Michigan-based Monroe gains a Connecticut-based molder of rubber and thermoplastic power distribution and construction lighting equipment.
Jan 6th, 2022
1631531402847 613fb1e404cff
FloWorks Acquires Fluid Handling Distributor SemiTorr in Oregon
SemiTorr products and services to the high purity, sanitary and general industrials sectors.
Jan 6th, 2022
Adhgadg
Novvia Group Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Rhino Container
Chino, CA-based Rhino is a distributor of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products to a variety of end markets.
Jan 5th, 2022
Motion Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Robotics & Motion Control Distributor RSA
Based in St. Charles, IL, RSA was founded in 1966 and is a distributor of robotics, motion control, vision systems, PLC/HMI, and safety products.
Jan 5th, 2022
Wlt527 Email En
Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Safety & PPE Supplier Allegro Industries
It expands Walter's safety and PPE product offering to industrial users, complementing its high-end metalworking products.
Jan 4th, 2022
Producto
PE Firm Acquires 3 Companies to Form Precision Tooling & Components Supplier, The Producto Group
Culper Capital Partners bought Ring Precision, New Vision Industries and Dieco and has combined them into the new contract manufacturer.
Jan 4th, 2022