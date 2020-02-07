BlackHawk Industrial Announces 2nd Acquisition In 5 Days, Adds J&S Tool

Just four days after announcing the acquisition of Machine Tools Supply, BlackHawk Industrial announced another deal on Friday. The Broken Arrow, OK-distributor has purchased J&S Tool, a distributor, manufacturer and reconditioner of cutting tools for industrial manufacturers in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois markets.

Terms were not disclosed for the deal, which BlackHawk said broadens and deepens the company’s distribution and manufacturing footprint with gaining J&S Tool’s facility and personnel in O’Fallon, MO.

BlackHawk — No. 29 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — is a distributor of metalworking, industrial, MROP and packaging supplies.

“We continue to invest in growing our distribution and value-added services in strategic locations, allowing us to increase our capabilities and reduce lead times on our customers’ mission critical tools,” said John Mark, BlackHawk CEO. “The addition of J&S is a significant multiplier of those capabilities.”

“This is a big day for all J&S associates,” J&S president Shane Hammond said. “We have experienced significant growth as a smaller company, but now have unlimited potential with access to the broader customer base and sales team of BlackHawk.”