LINC Systems Acquires Fellow Fastener/Packaging Distributor R.V. Evans

CHICAGO & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — Center Rock Capital Partners announced Feb. 4 that its industrial fastener and packaging distribution platform, LINC Systems, LLC has acquired R.V. Evans Company, a fellow distributor of fastening and packaging products.

Based in Decatur, IL, RV Evans has been owned and operated by the Evans family for over 80 years and is currently led by Kelly Evans and TC Evans. RV Evans provides fastening and packaging products, equipment and servicing solutions to customers in a broad range of industries including construction, housing, food & beverage, consumer products, automotive, agriculture and other general industrial end markets.

LINC Systems is a distributor of fastening solutions and industrial supplies serving a broad range of industrial end markets including pallet, furniture, housing, construction and general industrial.

The acquisition of RV Evans further diversifies LINC’s business across customers and end markets, as well as geographically with the combined businesses now serving customers in 30 US states. Kelly Evans and TC Evans will continue to lead RV Evans in their current roles within the company.

Kelly Evans, RV Evans’ President, commented, “On behalf of everyone at RV Evans, I am thrilled to partner with the LINC organization. LINC has established itself as a leader in our industry by providing the highest levels of value-added customer service and expertise that is critical to its customers. We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise, product offering and service capabilities to deepen our relationships with our customers and drive new opportunities for our employees.”

"Kelly and TC have built a great company with incredible resources and we are excited to join forces," said Ted Azar, CEO of LINC Systems. "RV Evans’ and LINC’s business models are highly complementary, and this combination will position our companies for future growth. Both organizations have a rich and respected history in this business, and are committed to providing customers with exceptional service, selection and product knowledge. We couldn’t be more excited to have RV Evans join the growing LINC platform."



