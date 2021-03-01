LINC Systems Continues Expansion, Acquires Packaging Products Unit in Quad Cities

FlexPAC Quad Cities is a distributor of packaging, safety supplies and janitorial-related products based in Rock Island, IL.

Mar 1st, 2021
LINC Systems
Linc

CHICAGO, IL and BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — Center Rock Capital Partners, LP is to announced Feb. 26 that LINC Systems, LLC has completed the acquisition of FlexPAC’s Quad Cities operations. Quad Cities is a distributor of packaging, safety supplies and janitorial-related products serving the manufacturing, logistics, food processing and other general industrial businesses. The acquisition of Quad Cities continues the expansion of LINC’s packaging business and will further strengthen LINC’s customer service capabilities in the surrounding areas.

READ MORE: LINC Systems Announces New Leadership Upon Retirement of Founder & CEO (published Feb. 8)

“The highly experienced Quad Cities team in this territory provides us with additional resources as we continue to bring unique solutions and products to our customers to help them optimize their operations and profitability,” said Kelly Evans, CEO of LINC. “The acquisition is a great opportunity for us to expand both our product and service capabilities. We are excited to add their talented team to the LINC family.”

Matt Conway, Principal at Center Rock added, “Quad Cities represents the fifth add-on acquisition to the LINC platform and is very complementary to LINC’s core business. The acquisition of Quad Cities will further strengthen LINC’s position as a distributor of industrial fasteners and packaging in the US. We are excited about the continued momentum and outlook at LINC.”

LINC Systems is a distributor of fastening solutions, packaging solutions and industrial supplies serving a broad range of industrial end markets including pallet, furniture, housing, construction, agricultural manufacturing, food processing and general industrial.

