LINC Systems Acquires BlackHawk Industrial's Dealer Services Unit

Two days after it was announced that LINC Systems had acquired fellow fastener distributor R.V. Evans, LINC's parent company, Center Rock Capital Partners, announced Feb. 6 that LINC has acquired the Dealer Services Business of BlackHawk Industrial — No. 29 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

Terms were not disclosed for the deal, which gains Bloomfield Hills, MI-based LINC Systems a distributor of fasteners and packing supplies serving lumberyards and construction dealers across the Midwest.

“The acquisition of Dealer Services deepens LINC’s position in several of our end markets and further expands our geographic footprint,” said Ted Azar, CEO of LINC Systems. “We are excited to add the talented Dealer Services’ team to our organization and believe they will contribute significantly to the strong, steady growth in our business. We look forward to the opportunity to offer our technical expertise and value-added services to their current customers."

Matt Conway, Principal at Center Rock Capital Partners, commented, “This is another great addition to the LINC platform, and we are pleased with our momentum with the recent acquisition of RV Evans and now Dealer Services. With each acquisition, LINC strengthens its team, increases its product and service offerings, and expands its geographical footprint. We are very excited about LINC’s future growth opportunities.”

LINC Systems is a distributor of fastening solutions and industrial supplies serving a broad range of industrial end markets including pallet, furniture, housing, construction and general industrial.