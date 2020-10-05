BlackHawk Industrial Stays Busy, Acquires D&L Supply

BlackHawk Industrial — a metalworking, industrial MROP and industrial packaging supplies distributor based in Broken Arrow, OK — announced Monday that is has acquired similar distributor D&L Industrial.

Based in Irwin, PA, D&L is a full-line distributor of metal tooling supplies to the Southwestern Pennsylvania market. Founded in 1991, D&L provides cutting tools, abrasives, mold components, work-holding products and MRO and safety supplies.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which BlackHawk said extends the company's service capabilities into a large manufacturing market. BlackHawk Industrial is No. 26 on Industrial Distribution’s 2020 Big 50 List with $447 million in 2019 revenue.

John Mark, CEO of BlackHawk Industrial, said: “We continue to pursue growth strategic markets, increasing our capabilities to serve our customers’ mission critical production needs,” said John Mark, BlackHawk CEO. “The addition of the D&L team bolsters our ‘Big Enough to Serve – Small Enough to Care’ service model and reinforces our unique position in the market.”

“This is a big day for all associates of D&L and we are truly excited to join the BlackHawk family” added Doug Benish, president of D&L. “Our cultures and customer service models align perfectly. We recognize the unlimited potential of this combined business and are excited about the future.”

BlackHawk had a very busy start to 2020. In a span of five days in early February, the company announced the acquisition of NOW Inc. (DistributionNOW)-owned Machine Tools Supply and O’Fallon, MO-based cutting tool supplier and reconditioner J&S Tool. A week later, fastener and packaging supplies distributor LINC Systems announced that it had acquired BlackHawk’s Dealer Services Unit.