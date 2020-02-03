BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Machine Tools Supply from DNOW

BlackHawk Industrial — No. 29 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — announced a major acquisition on Monday.

The Broken Arrow, OK-based distributor of metalworking, industrial, MROP and packaging supplies announced it has acquired Machine Tools Supply (MTS), a cutting tools distributor and industrial vending service provider that has locations in California, Texas, Ohio, the UK and the Phillipines.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Costa Mesa, CA-based MTS was acquired from an undisclosed amount from DistributionNOW — an oilfield supplies distributor based in Houston that was No. 9 on ID's Big 50 List.

BlackHawk said the acquisition significantly expands its service capabilities into large manufacturing markets, gaining 248 MTS associates across seven facilities and multiple customer sites.

"We continue to pursue growth strategic markets, increasing our capabilities to serve our customers’ mission critical production needs," said John Mark, CEO of BlackHawk. "The addition of the MTS team bolsters our ‘Big Enough to Serve – Small Enough to Care’ service model and reinforces our unique position in the market.”

“This is a big day for all associates of MTS, and we are truly excited to join the BlackHawk family," said Scott Beardshear, MTS director of sales. "Our cultures and customer service models align perfectly. We recognize the unlimited potential of this business and are excited about the future."



