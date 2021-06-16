BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributors in Mexico, Florida

Gaining five locations, it follows three 2020 acquisitions for the metalworking and MRO supplies distributor.

Jun 16th, 2021
Mike Hockett


After making three acquisitions during 2020, BlackHawk Industrial has announced its first two of 2021.

The metalworking and MRO products distributor — No. 26 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — said Wednesday that it has acquired companies in Mexico and Florida.

In Mexico, BlackHawk has acquired ArgoDe Valle (formerly Argo-Fusco), a metalworking-focused industrial distributor. It marks BlackHawk's first entry into Mexico. It gains BlackHawk ArgoDe Valle's 30 employees who operate from locations in Tijuana, Mexicali and Sonora Mexico.

"We are truly excited about this newest acquisition. Not only does it extend our reach and increase our scale within the Mexican market; it also gives us a step forward on our trajectory of growth by delivering expanded functional expertise and resources along with new customer opportunities," said John Mark, BlackHawk CEO.

In southern Florida, BlackHawk has acquired Southern Tool and Machine, which has locations in Pompano Beach and Largo. It extends BlackHawk's reach with a team of technical and metalworking experts who work with a broad range of customers in what BlackHawk considers a strategically important geographic location. Ray Cmarik joins BlackHawk as its new sales leader for southern Florida, overseeing an eight-member team.

BlackHawk said the expansion into both the Mexican and South Florida markets will allow it to reach more of its production facilities and expand products and services that end-users value, and allow it to invest it in new, effective sales channels.

"These acquisitions are just one of several pieces of our strategy to build the only distributor who is truly Big Enough to Serve and Small Enough to Care," Mark said.

During 2020, BlackHawk acquired Irwin, PA-based full-line metal tooling supplies distributor D&L Supply (announced in October); acquired O’Fallon, MO-based J&S Tool — a distributor, manufacturer and reconditioner of cutting tools (announced in February); and acquired Costa Mesa, CA-based metalworking, MROP and packaging supplies distributor Machine Tool Supply from DistributionNOW (announced in February)

BlackHawk's key product offerings focus on metalworking products, while the company also provides a full-line MRO product offering.


