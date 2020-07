Center Capital Rock Partners on Thursday announced the third acquisition this year for LINC Systems.

The Westfield, IN-based company has acquired Active Sales Company, a fellow distributor of industrial fasteners and packaging products, based in Santa Fe Springs, CA. Active Sales' end markets include pallet, furniture, cabinetry, bedding and general industrial in the Western United States.

Similarly, Westfield, IN-based LINC Systems serves the markets of pallet, furniture, housing, construction and general industrial.

"Active Sales has been a reliable supplier of a full range of fasteners, fastening equipment, and packaging supplies to its customers for over 70 years," said Ted Azar, LINC CEO. "The acquisition of Active Sales is an important step in building a leading, nationwide industrial fastener and packaging distribution platform."

"On behalf of everyone at Active Sales, we are excited to begin our next chapter as part of the LINC organization," added Craig Russell, Active Sales president and CEO. "Together with LINC, we will be positioned to continue to offer a strong portfolio of brands, quick turn fulfillment, and most importantly, an unmatched commitment to customer service."

In early February of this year, Center Rock Capital announced LINC Systems acquisitions of BlackHawk Industrial's Dealer Services Business and R.V. Evans Company. Dealer Services is a distributor of fasteners and packing supplies serving lumberyards and construction dealers across the Midwest. R.V. Evans is a fellow distributor of fastening and packaging products based in Decatur, IL.

"Despite the disruption in the economy, LINC continues to grow both organically and via acquisition," said Matt Conway, Principal of Center Rock. "With the acquisition of Active Sales, LINC is further diversified across customers and end markets, as well as geographically with the combined businesses now serving customers in 37 states. We are excited to support the combined management teams and their continued growth."

Center Rock Capital Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on building leading industrial companies in the lower middle market. Center Rock seeks industrial manufacturing, industrial services and industrial distribution companies headquartered in North America, often with multi-national operations and locations that serve both domestic and global markets.

Center Rock first invested in LINC Systems in September 2018.