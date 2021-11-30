Pumps Distributor West View Cunningham Acquires G&W Industrial Sales

Pittsburgh-based West View will take over the sales efforts of various product lines of Parkesburg, WV-based G&W, including Wilden Pumps and Strahman Valves.

Nov 30th, 2021
West View Cunningham Co.
Adfgsdfh

PITTSBURGH, PA — West View Cunningham Co., a Pittsburgh-based distributor of industrial pumps that designs reliable, engineered pumping systems for a wide range of industrial applications, has purchased certain assets of G&W Industrial Sales of Parkersburg, WV. WVCC will take over the sales efforts of various product lines, including Wilden Pumps and Strahman Valves.

“G&W is a well-established pump distributor that carries many of the same products we do and provides similar services,” says Tom Plank, WVCC’s president. Our goal is to make this transition seamless for G&W’s many loyal customers throughout the Ohio River Valley.”

This acquisition makes West View Cunningham Co. the authorized distributor of Wilden and PSG Dover pumps in the Parkersburg area. It also strengthens the Parkersburg location’s engineering, system design, and maintenance & repair capabilities. G&W has been in business for 57 years. Since then, it has acquired numerous industrial product distributor accounts in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to become a regional market leader.

G&W Industrial Sales was founded in 1964 by Jack Wood and Bob Gunnoe, who operated a company out of Charleston, WV. Ed Borkowski joined the company in 1988 and purchased the business a year later. In 1990, G&W Sales moved its head office from Charleston to Parkersburg. Since early 1998, the company has occupied a 4,000 square-foot building in Parkersburg that includes a shop floor and office space. Within the next year, WVCC plans to move its new Parkersburg location into an 8,000 square-foot facility nearby.

G&W stands above other industrial products distributors by representing a wide range of products, and by being highly responsive to customers’ needs. In addition to being a Wilden Pumps distributor for nearly 50 years, the company has long-standing agreements with Strahman Valves; Plas-Tanks Industries, a manufacturer of fiberglass tanks; and Paul Mueller Company, which manufactures stainless steel tanks. 

West View Cunningham Co. Inc. is a distributor of industrial pumps and a designer of reliable, cost-effective engineered systems for fluid handling applications in the food and beverage, metals, chemical, oil and gas, mining, and power generation industries, and for municipalities in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, and western Maryland. The company’s headquarters, engineering department, warehouse, and service, testing and repair center are in suburban Oakdale, PA, near Pittsburgh International Airport.

For more than 20 years, this 4,000 square-foot building in Parkersburg housed G&W Industrial Sales. It became a new location for West View Cunningham Co. following its acquisition of G&W. Within the next year, WVCC plans to move into an 8,000 square-foot facility nearby.For more than 20 years, this 4,000 square-foot building in Parkersburg housed G&W Industrial Sales. It became a new location for West View Cunningham Co. following its acquisition of G&W. Within the next year, WVCC plans to move into an 8,000 square-foot facility nearby.West View Cunningham

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Sponsored
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Despite manufacturers’ best forecasts, no one could have predicted what 2020 had in store. For many manufacturers, the destabilizing force of the pandemic exposed weaknesses along the value chain. It also highlighted opportunities to justify larger-scale.
Nov 30th, 2021
Air Hydro Power
Air Hydro Power Acquires Fellow Louisville Distributor
The addition of Gatterdam Industrial Services boosts AHP's headcount by 20.
Nov 19th, 2021
Download
Aftermarket Collision Parts Distributor Empire Auto Privately Acquired
Based in Totowa, NJ, Empire operates five distribution hubs and 22 satellite delivery locations across 16 contiguous eastern states.
Nov 18th, 2021
Tencarva Machinery Company E
Investment Firm Acquires Significant Stake in Tencarva Machinery
Ed Pearce will continue to lead the flow control and process equipment distributor that was No. 37 on ID's 2021 Big 50 List.
Nov 18th, 2021
E8aaec99446b526555620b44073f
SAS Industries Acquires Specialty Rubber Corporation
The deal significantly expands New York-based SAS' footprint in the gasket manufacturing market.
Nov 18th, 2021
Unnamed (8)
FleetPride Acquires Jim’s Truck & Trailer Equipment
The new Wichita Falls FleetPride branch will include the company’s 60th Service Center, and 29th location in Texas.
Nov 17th, 2021
Bammer Industries W
Banner Industries Acquires National Kwikmetal Services
At No. 50 on ID's Big 50 List, it's Banner's third acquisition since being privately-acquired in December 2019.
Nov 16th, 2021
B2 B Industrial Packaging
B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Oregon
Albany, OR-based Western Packaging buys and markets industrial and agricultural packaging products from manufacturers around the world.
Nov 16th, 2021
20210421 092423
BradyIFS Acquires Seaway Supply Company in Illinois
Seaway is a broad-line distributor of janitorial, cleaning equipment and facility supplies headquartered in Chicago.
Nov 15th, 2021
S Gbannerasdf
Distributor Techniweld USA Acquires Southern Glove
Techniweld is a 40-year-old welding wholesaler with four warehouses, offering a complete line of welding, safety and industrial products.
Nov 15th, 2021
Fd7h Kn F Vg A Yyu1g
City Electric Supply to Acquire Solar Equipment Distributor Soligent
Soligent supplies thousands of solar installers with panels, inverters, racking and a balance of systems across the US and over 45 countries.
Nov 12th, 2021
241863409 376408420787561 8812961177259736207 N
Wolter Acquires Fellow Material Handling in Indiana
It marks Wolter's 12th acquisition in the past decade and grows its footprint to 16 locations throughout the Midwest.
Nov 12th, 2021