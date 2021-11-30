Pumps Distributor West View Cunningham Acquires G&W Industrial Sales

PITTSBURGH, PA — West View Cunningham Co., a Pittsburgh-based distributor of industrial pumps that designs reliable, engineered pumping systems for a wide range of industrial applications, has purchased certain assets of G&W Industrial Sales of Parkersburg, WV. WVCC will take over the sales efforts of various product lines, including Wilden Pumps and Strahman Valves.

“G&W is a well-established pump distributor that carries many of the same products we do and provides similar services,” says Tom Plank, WVCC’s president. “Our goal is to make this transition seamless for G&W’s many loyal customers throughout the Ohio River Valley.”

This acquisition makes West View Cunningham Co. the authorized distributor of Wilden and PSG Dover pumps in the Parkersburg area. It also strengthens the Parkersburg location’s engineering, system design, and maintenance & repair capabilities. G&W has been in business for 57 years. Since then, it has acquired numerous industrial product distributor accounts in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to become a regional market leader.

G&W Industrial Sales was founded in 1964 by Jack Wood and Bob Gunnoe, who operated a company out of Charleston, WV. Ed Borkowski joined the company in 1988 and purchased the business a year later. In 1990, G&W Sales moved its head office from Charleston to Parkersburg. Since early 1998, the company has occupied a 4,000 square-foot building in Parkersburg that includes a shop floor and office space. Within the next year, WVCC plans to move its new Parkersburg location into an 8,000 square-foot facility nearby.

G&W stands above other industrial products distributors by representing a wide range of products, and by being highly responsive to customers’ needs. In addition to being a Wilden Pumps distributor for nearly 50 years, the company has long-standing agreements with Strahman Valves; Plas-Tanks Industries, a manufacturer of fiberglass tanks; and Paul Mueller Company, which manufactures stainless steel tanks.

West View Cunningham Co. Inc. is a distributor of industrial pumps and a designer of reliable, cost-effective engineered systems for fluid handling applications in the food and beverage, metals, chemical, oil and gas, mining, and power generation industries, and for municipalities in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, and western Maryland. The company’s headquarters, engineering department, warehouse, and service, testing and repair center are in suburban Oakdale, PA, near Pittsburgh International Airport.

