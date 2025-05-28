Hein Electric Supply Acquires Laser Electric

Suburban Milwaukee electrical distributor Hein Electric Supply has acquired fellow Wisconsin supplier Laser Electric Supply & Lighting Gallery, the company announced Tuesday.

Laser Electric Supply, based in Walworth, Wisconsin, serves contractors, manufacturers and hospitality customers across southern Wisconsin. The transaction increases Hein’s footprint to 10 locations across the state.

“With this acquisition, Hein Electric Supply expands our services offering footprint in southern Wisconsin that allows for growth in additional targeted markets,” Hein President Chris Stoming said in a statement. “Our projects, operations, e-commerce/marketing and business development teams have immediate plans in place to leverage the Laser Electric Supply name.”