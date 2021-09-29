PE Firm Invests in Distributor Summit Hydraulics

Phoenix-based Summit is a designer and distributor of aftermarket hydraulic kits and components for the agricultural and construction end markets, among others.

Sep 29th, 2021
North Branch Capital
OAK BROOK, IL — North Branch Capital announced Sept. 29 that it has made an investment in Summit Hydraulics.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Summit is a designer and distributor of aftermarket hydraulic kits and components for the agricultural and construction end markets, among others.

“Summit has built a high growth e-commerce platform selling customized hydraulic components, kits and solutions to industrial markets. The Company has emerged as the leading and most trusted brand in this market with a comprehensive product offering, educational sales approach and rapid fulfillment capabilities,” said Nick Johansson, Principal of North Branch.

“North Branch’s growth-oriented mindset and track record of scaling industrial distribution businesses align perfectly with Summit,” said Tony Kotula, Founder and President of Summit. “North Branch’s expertise in product sourcing, inventory management and logistics will aid in Summit’s next phase of growth. We are thrilled about the future and the opportunity ahead of us.”

First American Bank provided a working capital line of credit and a senior term loan facility. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to North Branch in the transaction. Website Closers acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company.

The transaction closed on Sept. 21 and marks North Branch’s 21st transaction completed since launching in 2014.

North Branch Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Oak Brook, IL, with a long history of investing alongside and partnering with management teams in industrial businesses. We specifically target businesses that lead with engineering excellence or value-added services in order to solve complex customer problems.

