Imperial Dade Acquires Garrett Paper in St. Louis

The foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor made 13 acquisitions during 2021.

Jan 3rd, 2022
JERSEY CITY, NJ and ST. LOUIS, MO — Imperial Dade, a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, announced Dec. 20 the acquisition of Garrett Paper. The transaction represents the 45th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Garrett Paper is a leading distributor of foodservice and janitorial products run by the Garrett family. With over 30 years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breath of products, and high-touch customer service. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market-leading platform, Garrett’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"Garrett Paper has an established reputation for reliability and a customer-centric sales approach in St. Louis, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Robert Tillis. "Garrett’s commitment to its customers aligns well with Imperial Dade’s philosophy and values. We enthusiastically welcome the Garrett team to our family," said Jason Tillis.

"Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships," said Joseph Garrett Sr., CEO of Garrett Paper.

How To Optimize the Production Scheduling Toolbox
How To Optimize the Production Scheduling Toolbox
Master scheduling skills have atrophied across industry over the years. Companies are now trying to rebuild those skills, as evidenced by the popularity of master scheduling courses over the past few years.
