Allied Motion Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M

AMHERST, NY — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced Dec. 31 that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.

“Spectrum has a long history of innovation, partnership, and customized customer fulfillment, and we are excited to welcome the entire Spectrum team to the Allied family. This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit and provides us with a tremendous opportunity to enhance our position as a value-added solutions supplier to the industrial automation and industrial controls market,” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO. “In addition, Spectrum enhances our customer base, adds significant engineering resources and has the technology and know-how to provide solutions that meet the system requirements of Functional Safety.”

Bruce Wanta, Founder and President of Spectrum, stated, “Allied has built an impressive organization. We believe that given their strong leadership team and their One Allied culture, we have found the ideal partner to successfully execute on the many strategic initiatives and opportunities we have in front of us. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Warzala further added, “We believe we can drive growth by leveraging Spectrum’s strong partner relationships with large industrial automation companies, utilizing their global distribution channels, and benefiting from the continued digital transformation around IIoT, AI and analytics that are driving the increased use of smart factory floor devices.”

In 2022, Spectrum is expected to be accretive to both Allied’s earnings per share and gross margin profile. The acquisition structure includes a tax election that is expected to offset cash taxes by approximately $10 million over the next 15 years.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Spectrum designs and manufactures a wide range of highly sophisticated I/O modules, marquee displays, and industrial gateways for broad industrial controls applications through partnerships with PLC manufacturers and distributors. With approximately 72 employees, Spectrum serves large industrial automation projects and specialty applications domestically and throughout the world, including Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East. For more information visit https://www.spectrumcontrols.com.

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.