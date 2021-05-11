Atlas Copco Acquires New England Compressor Distributor

NACKA, SWEDEN — Atlas Copco has acquired the operating assets of MidState Air Compressor. The company is a distributor of compressors and provider of service that covers Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

The company has about 15 employees and is based in Berlin, CT. They offer a wide portfolio of air compressors, dryers and related services.

“MidState Air Compressor has a strong reputation and a large, loyal customer base, which is supported by an experienced and dedicated team of employees,” said Vagner Rego, Business Area President Compressor Technique. “This acquisition allows us to focus on growing our business and continue to strengthen our market presence in the region.”

The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalization and is not disclosed.

The acquired business will become part of Quincy Compressor LLC, which is part of the Industrial Air division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.