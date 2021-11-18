SAS Industries Acquires Specialty Rubber Corporation

MANORVILLE, NY — On Nov. 16, SAS Industries announced its acquisition of Specialty Rubber Corp, significantly expanding its footprint in the gasket manufacturing industry.

SAS Industries, a gasket and seal manufacturer for over 45 years, has factories in the states of New York and North Carolina. The company specializes in a range of machinery processes, including die cutting, waterjet cutting, flash cutting, compression molding, liquid injection molding, extruding and vulcanizing, providing these to a range of clients in the aviation, aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and other industries.

SAS Industries manufactures Silicones, Thermally Conductive Materials, and various other rubbers, as well as being a market leader in conductive silicone compound production for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials.

Following regulatory approval, Specialty Rubber Corp, a family business run by the Orosz family, has become a part of SAS Industries. The manufacturing specialist, whose headquarters are in New Jersey, has been producing gaskets for over 36 years for several industries, including the aircraft, military, aerospace and medical sectors, among others.

Both businesses have worked together closely to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the completion, which will see Specialty Rubber's operations moved to SAS Industries' Elizabeth City, North Carolina, location.

Steve Steckis, President of SAS Industries, said: "Our acquisition of Specialty Rubber is a landmark for SAS Industries, which will further expand our operations to make sure our customers can get the best service possible. Our acquisition of Specialty Rubber means we can continue to grow our services, providing us with the opportunity to further improve our capacity and increase our output for the range of industries we provide our manufacturing services for."

About SAS Industries

SAS Industries, Inc. is a company based out of 939 Wading River Manor Road, Manorville, New York, United States and 100 Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.

SAS produces its own line of EMI/RFI shielding materials. SAS capabilities include Die Cutting, Compression Molding, Transfer Molding, Injection Molding, Liquid Injection Molding, Extruding, and Water Jet Cut Gaskets, along with a wide variety of stocked sheet and roll goods.

SAS Industries, Inc. operates under an AS9100:2016 Rev D and ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. SAS Industries is also ITAR and SAM (Cage 4L975) Registered.