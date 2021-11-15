BradyIFS Acquires Seaway Supply Company in Illinois

CHICAGO and BELL, CA — BradyIFS, a distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial & sanitation products, has acquired Seaway Supply Company, a broad line distributor of janitorial, cleaning equipment and facility supplies headquartered in Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition further expands BradyIFS’ presence in the Upper Midwest and facilitates additional attractive opportunities to cross-sell JanSan and foodservice products to enterprise and non-enterprise customers.





“I want to welcome Tom and the entire team at Seaway to BradyIFS. Seaway’s geographic presence, customer and product mix, and culture mesh well with BradyIFS. We are excited to partner with this fine group of dedicated professionals” said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and Chairman and of the Board of IFS.

“We are very excited to become an important part of BradyIFS. Our passion for customers and associates, and approach to the business, are fully aligned with BradyIFS”, said Tom Engoren, President of Seaway.

Headquartered in Maywood, IL Seaway Supply has been under current management since 1994. Seaway is a value-added distributor and service provider of foodservice disposables, JanSan supplies, industrial packaging, and cleaning equipment and service. Seaway offers over 10,000 products representing the leading manufacturers in the industry. For more information on Seaway Supply Company, please visit www.seawaysupplies.com





With headquarters in Bell, CA and Las Vegas NV, BradyIFS is one of the largest foodservice and JanSan platforms in North America. The company sources, manages and distributes a broad range of products, including paper, equipment, cleaning chemicals, foodservice disposables, and packaging and dry goods to over 30,000 customers. These customers operate in the restaurant, healthcare, building service, hospitality, education, wholesale, government, and food processor end markets. Founded in 1947, Brady Industries is universally regarded as one of the JanSan industry’s premier enterprises.