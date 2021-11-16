B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Oregon

DALLAS — Generational Equity, a =mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately-held businesses, announced Nov. 15 the sale of its client Western Packaging Inc. to B2B Industrial Packaging LLC. The transaction closed Nov. 1.

Headquartered in Albany, OR, Western Packaging, Inc. buys industrial and agricultural packaging products, including bags, stretch film, polypropylene strapping, totes, and other related products from manufacturers all over the world and sells these products to its customer base throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Leading packaging supplier B2B Industrial Packaging LLC, headquartered in Addison, Illinois, (with multiple distribution centers throughout the U.S.) sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners. The Company is known for its outstanding client service and support with expert reps that are an excellent logistical resource.

Bill Drake, CEO of B2B Industrial Packaging commented, “We are pleased that Western Packaging agreed to join our team as we continue to build out our national platform and look forward to supporting Western Packaging as they continue to grow and serve their clients.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Paul Hajek, with support by Sr. Managing Director - Western Region, Lori Galloway closed the transaction.

“It was a great pleasure to work with both the seller and the buyer. Western Packaging will fit perfectly into B2B Industrial Packaging’s portfolio,” said Hajek.

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.



