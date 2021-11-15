Distributor Techniweld USA Acquires Southern Glove

Techniweld is a 40-year-old welding wholesaler with four warehouses, offering a complete line of welding, safety and industrial products.

Nov 15th, 2021
Techniweld USA
S Gbannerasdf

Techniweld USA has acquired Newton, NC based Southern Glove, a 76-year-old hand and arm protection manufacturer. 

The combination of each organization’s strengths and resources means Techniweld USA can offer all distributors solutions for all their welding, industrial, and safety needs. Techniweld USA and Southern Glove recognized that the vision, culture, and values of their respective organizations were aligned. The acquisition will create opportunities for the customers of both organizations to minimize freight spend and compete with anyone no matter the size of the distributor.

Further, it will allow Techniweld USA’s sales teams to compete with a new line of hand protection and expose Southern Glove’s previous customer base to Techniweld USA’s vast product lines. Brent Fidler, the current owner of Southern Glove, agreed and felt that “Techniweld's market strategy of working with distribution and their corporate culture and energetic focus on growth were an excellent match to bolster our expansion plans and to bring more and better product offerings to our valued customers.” 

Techniweld USA will gain a distribution center in Newton, NC. Moving forward, our stocked inventory in North Carolina will triple in size, leading to extremely high fill rates to improve overall customer experience. We look forward to our continued industry growth with our new addition of Southern Glove to Techniweld USA.

From Garage Production to Global Exporter
