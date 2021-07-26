Entegra Attachments Acquires Hercules Machinery and Tital Metal Worx

ST. CHARLES, IL — In late June, Entegra Attachments, LLC of Saint Charles, IL acquired two companies formerly owned by Zeus Holdings, Inc.; Hercules Machinery Corporation (HMC) and Titan Metal Worx, both of Fort Wayne, IN. Hercules is a manufacturer and distributor of pile driving and drilling equipment attachments and Titan Metal Worx, is a premier machining and fabrication services provider.

Entegra Attachments focuses its investments in manufacturers who offer highly unique product and service propositions across an array of industrial stationary and mobile attachment platforms, such as its first acquisition in July, 2020 of Bloom Mfg, a 111 year old hydraulic winch and speed reducer manufacturer. With respect to Entegra’s latest acquisitions, Michael Flannery, Entegra’s CEO, commented “Hercules Machinery’s unique value proposition and 57 year legacy of high quality pile driving and drilling products, backed by substantial intimate knowledge and engineering expertise, fits very well within our growth platform strategy. We believe Hercules’ unique vibratory pile drivers and other unique designs, such as HMC’s revolutionary Self Contained Track Rigs, as well as exclusive distribution of Movax attachments, further enhanced by increased investment, offers strong potential for sustained growth. We are equally excited to also have acquired Titan Metal Worx. Titan will add value to the enterprise by bringing unique custom solutions to manufacturers’ parts and components needs and offers solid synergistic supply benefits to other companies within the Entegra portfolio.”

Former sole owner, John Jinnings, will remain President and will maintain a key investment stake in the businesses. John stated “Both Hercules and Titan will continue to preserve our people and customer centric culture and the companies’ unique value propositions, while continually improving and expanding, as a result of stepped-up business investment! We’re excited to be partnering with our newly expanded base of investors and in contributing to the Entegra growth story!”

Defining the ownership investment base, along with John Jinnings, are B12 Capital Partners, Capital For Business, UMB Capital Corporation, First Capital Partners and Michael Flannery, Entegra CEO.