Entegra Attachments Acquires Hercules Machinery and Tital Metal Worx

Hercules is a manufacturer & distributor of pile driving and drilling equipment attachments and Titan Metal Worx is a premier machining & fabrication services provider.

Jul 26th, 2021
Entegra Attachments
Asdrg

ST. CHARLES, IL — In late June, Entegra Attachments, LLC of Saint Charles, IL acquired two companies formerly owned by Zeus Holdings, Inc.; Hercules Machinery Corporation (HMC) and Titan Metal Worx, both of Fort Wayne, IN. Hercules is a manufacturer and distributor of pile driving and drilling equipment attachments and Titan Metal Worx, is a premier machining and fabrication services provider.

Entegra Attachments focuses its investments in manufacturers who offer highly unique product and service propositions across an array of industrial stationary and mobile attachment platforms, such as its first acquisition in July, 2020 of Bloom Mfg, a 111 year old hydraulic winch and speed reducer manufacturer. With respect to Entegra’s latest acquisitions, Michael Flannery, Entegra’s CEO, commented “Hercules Machinery’s unique value proposition and 57 year legacy of high quality pile driving and drilling products, backed by substantial intimate knowledge and engineering expertise, fits very well within our growth platform strategy. We believe Hercules’ unique vibratory pile drivers and other unique designs, such as HMC’s revolutionary Self Contained Track Rigs, as well as exclusive distribution of Movax attachments, further enhanced by increased investment, offers strong potential for sustained growth. We are equally excited to also have acquired Titan Metal Worx. Titan will add value to the enterprise by bringing unique custom solutions to manufacturers’ parts and components needs and offers solid synergistic supply benefits to other companies within the Entegra portfolio.” 

Former sole owner, John Jinnings, will remain President and will maintain a key investment stake in the businesses. John stated “Both Hercules and Titan will continue to preserve our people and customer centric culture and the companies’ unique value propositions, while continually improving and expanding, as a result of stepped-up business investment! We’re excited to be partnering with our newly expanded base of investors and in contributing to the Entegra growth story!” 

Defining the ownership investment base, along with John Jinnings, are B12 Capital Partners, Capital For Business, UMB Capital Corporation, First Capital Partners and Michael Flannery, Entegra CEO.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Sdvzs
BlackHawk Industrial Expands in Fasteners, Acquires Florida Distributor
It's BlackHawk's seventh acquisition since February 2020.
Jul 21st, 2021
Jgb Enterprises Werwe 5fa17c9a34f22
JGB Enterprises Acquires HosePower Canada
The hose, fluid power and hose accessories distributor gains six locations in Canada with the deal.
Jul 21st, 2021
Sdfgsd
Rubber Tree Systems Acquires Inventory Software Provider WarehouseTwo
The deal combines two leading software-as-a-service providers in the B2B distribution market.
Jul 21st, 2021
1023 Ky Nucor Gallatin
Nucor to Acquire Steel Racking Maker Hannibal Industries for $370M
Nucor will gain a major supplier of racking solutions to warehouses in the e-commerce, industrial, food storage and retail segments.
Jul 21st, 2021
1500x500
Bon Tool Acquires Assets of Plank-Ti, Inc.
This acquisition includes the tooling and equipment required to manufacture the popular Plank-Ti banding product.
Jul 20th, 2021
Abb Robotics Acquires Asti Mobile Robotics Goods To Person Asti Ebot 350 (2)
ABB to Acquire ASTI Mobile Robotics Group
Autonomous mobile robots will support flexibility in production, logistics, intralogistics and fulfillment.
Jul 20th, 2021
Ingersoll 60d9d2f324009
Ingersoll Rand Confirms Unsolicited Offer for SPX Flow Was Rejected
The proposal put a 37% premium on SPX stock.
Jul 20th, 2021
Kpi Logo Primary Color
Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration and QC Software to Merge
The new company, KPI, is said to be well positioned to serve the requirements of the fast-growing warehouse automation space.
Jul 20th, 2021
Solve® Logo 4 C
Solve Industrial Motion Acquired by Private Equity
In 2020, the Solve brand was established and brought PTI, IPTCI Bearings, and LMS Bearings together under one umbrella.
Jul 16th, 2021
Stellar Everette
Stellar Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires R.G. Brewton
Tacoma, WA-based Stellar goes across the country in making its seventh acquisition in 15 years.
Jul 9th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Acquires New England Plumbing Distributor
Simon’s Supply is one of the best-established plumbing and heating distributors in Southeastern Massachusetts and adjacent Rhode Island.
Jul 9th, 2021
Core & Maun
Core & Main Inks Acquistion in Hawaii; 14th Since 2017 Spinoff
The waterworks products distributor has agreed to acquire Pacific Pipe Company, Inc.
Jul 9th, 2021