Sonepar USA Boosts Midwest Footprint, Acquires Springfield Electric Supply

With Illinois-based Springfield Electric, Sonepar USA gains 19 branch locations, 350 associates and revenue of more than $200 million.

Jul 22nd, 2021
Sonepar USA
Sonepar Usa S

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced July 21 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Springfield Electric Supply Company, expanding its presence in the Midwest.

A family-owned business headquartered in Springfield, IL since 1912, Springfield Electric offers a full line of products and services to electrical contractor and commercial accounts. Operating in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Iowa, Springfield Electric joins Sonepar with 19 branch locations, 350 associates, and a 100-year track record in the electrical wholesale distribution business. In 2020, Springfield Electric recorded sales in excess of $200 million.

836700 200

In the United States, Sonepar serves the market with a network of electrical and industrial distributors with 700 locations and coverage in all 50 states. The Springfield Electric acquisition signals Sonepar’s intent to grow its business in the 7th largest electrical market in the country.

Springfield Electric’s geographic footprint and strong performance makes this a highly strategic fit for us,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America. “Its strong leadership team and culture of outstanding customer service aligns very well with ours. This acquisition offers Sonepar USA a very solid platform for growth and expansion in territories where we are not currently represented.”

Dan Dungan, Executive Chairman of Springfield Electric explained, “We had choices and chose Sonepar as our partner. Culturally they are a fantastic fit for our associate owners and align closely with our family values.”

Chris Scarbrough, CEO of Springfield Electric, added, “Joining Sonepar presents great opportunities for both our customers and associates. We look forward to working with Sonepar to leverage their resources and enhance our business capabilities, especially around digital solutions and customizable services. This union is the next chapter in our growth story.”

The acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned business with global market leadership in the B-to-B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services, and solutions. We are a proud member of the Sonepar Group, the world's largest privately held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally-managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.

