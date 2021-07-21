RelaDyne to Acquire Fellow Lubricants & Fuels Supplier in Southern California

RelaDyne gains Alexis Oil Company and Global Industrial Solutions, a prominent lubricant and commercial fuels distributor and reliability services provider.

Jul 21st, 2021
RelaDyne
CINCINNATI, OH — RelaDyne, one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Alexis Oil Company and Global Industrial Solutions, collectively "Alexis/GIS," a prominent lubricant and commercial fuels distributor and reliability services provider serving customers in Southern California and Arizona.

Alexis/GIS was founded in 1987 as a family-owned company committed to providing the highest quality lubricant products, fuel delivery services, and industrial reliability services to their clients. With a mission to treat their customers as industry partners, Alexis/GIS relies on its highly trained staff, professional drivers, and efficient delivery procedures to provide high-powered customer centric solutions. Over the past three decades, Alexis/GIS has grown to become a Chevron 1st Source Elite Marketer, ISOCLEAN partner, and world-class supplier of automotive, commercial, and industrial products and reliability services.

"Our father, Angelo Leara, started this business with not much more than a vision and a whole lot of grit! Some 30 years later, we are still committed to the same level of service, and we guarantee to meet our customers' needs and surpass their expectations," said Dan Leara, Owner, Strategic Sales.

"We are extremely excited to partner with RelaDyne for the next chapter of our growth. We have known RelaDyne, and many of their associates, for years and share many of the same values. This is truly a win-win-win for our employees, our customers, and our family," said Mark Leara, Owner, Manager GIS.

"Our father was the cornerstone of the business and will forever remain the heart and soul of our company. The three of us are dedicated to growing and excelling at what we do best. Partnering with RelaDyne will allow us and our team to expand farther even faster while maintaining the importance of our customer relationships," said Diana Jackson, Owner, CFO.

Alexis Oil Company and Global Industrial Solutions collectively extends RelaDyne's footprint into southern California and expands its presence in Arizona. "The team at Alexis/GIS bring a passion and commitment to lead the industry with expertise and a wealth of knowledge," noted Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "It is a mutually beneficial partnership as we work together to achieve our strategic goals. We are thrilled to welcome the Alexis/GIS team to the RelaDyne family!"

RelaDyne continues to be the "Acquirer of Choice" in the lubricant, fuel, and reliability services industry. "The acquisition of Alexis Oil Company and Global Industrial Solutions is a continuation of not only our expansion strategy to the West Coast but our continued focus and investment into long-term, sustainable growth markets," stated David Schumacher, RelaDyne VP of Business Development. "Our strategic alignment with the Alexis/GIS team stems from the 'customer centric solutions' mindset we share. The Leara family built a phenomenal business, and we are honored to help carry on that legacy for the next generation and beyond."

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 60 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments.

