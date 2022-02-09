RelaDyne Acquires Fellow Ohio Lubricants Distributor Farley

CINCINNATI, OH — RelaDyne announced Feb. 7 that it has acquired The Farley Company, a distributor of extensive lines of lubrication and chemical products, including their own private label and Shell.

Founded in 1925 in Kent, OH as a supplier of lubricants and chemicals to industrial businesses, Farley quickly expanded to serve the growing automotive and commercial sectors. This acquisition will expand RelaDyne’s distribution capabilities in the northern Ohio area, triangulating the Toledo, Columbus, and Akron markets.

“Our core objective when finding an acquirer was pinpointing an organization that valued a customer-centric mentality to add to our existing reputation established over the decades,” said Mike Burrows, President of The Farley Company. “Our company has provided exceptional products and services to the northern region of Ohio, and we are certain with RelaDyne’s support we can reach other markets to expand our existing footprint. RelaDyne’s own brands, DuraMAX and Drydene, and other products and services offered will provide our loyal customers more options to choose from, as well as attract new customers towards our business. Additionally, RelaDyne’s knowledge of the industrial market, driven by RelaDyne’s Reliability Services, is a great compliment to our lubricants and chemicals offering to our industrial customer base.”

“The acquisition of The Farley Company is an exciting opportunity for RelaDyne’s North Region,” stated Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. “We are thrilled to welcome The Farley Company to the RelaDyne team! Effective immediately, we will begin to offer new products and services to Farley’s existing customer base, while maintaining the exceptional customer service Farley has delivered for current and future customers.”

RelaDyne continues to be the “Acquirer of Choice” in the lubricants, fuel, and reliability services industry. “Our partnership with The Farley Company, Mike Burrows and Mark Lippucci, is a major step as we execute our expansion strategy for the North Region and as we continue to invest in sustainable growth markets. The combination is a pivotal opportunity for both RelaDyne and The Farley Company when considering our growth goals,” said David Schumacher, RelaDyne VP of Business Development. “Farley’s distribution and service capabilities further strengthens RelaDyne’s relationship with our core strategic supply partners and gets us deeper into key sectors within the industrial market where we can leverage our unmatched products and services solutions through our Reliability Services business.”

About the Farley Company

The Farley Company was founded in 1925 as a supplier of lubricants and chemicals to industrial businesses, then quickly expanded to serve the growing automotive and commercial sectors. Farley carries an extensive line of lubrication and chemical products, including its own Five Star Select Brand, Shell, as well as CAM2 products. Facilitating in Kent, Ohio, Farley supplies the highest quality products and provides superior, fast, and friendly services to its customers.

In 2010, Mike Burrows became President of The Farley Company. Burrow started his journey with The Farley Company in the late 70s working in the warehouse and progressing to Vice President in 1994, and then to President in 2010.