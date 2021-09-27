RelaDyne Acquires Lubricants Lubricants Distributor in Pennsylvania

CINCINNATI — RelaDyne, one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, announced Sept. 23 the acquisition of PPC Lubricants, a prominent lubricant distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region.

PPC Lubricants, founded in 1977, has grown to become the premier lubricants distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region over the last 40 years. Headquartered in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, PPC serves customers in eight neighboring states – Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and New York – with more than 800 products.

“PPC Lubricants is ecstatic our company is partnering with RelaDyne,” commented Dave Klinger, President of PPC Lubricants. “RelaDyne aligns with our core values by offering exceptional industry expertise, preventative services, customer satisfaction, and world-class branding. Our more than 40 years of experience in lubrication complemented by our comprehensive portfolio of innovative products will be able to reach a more expansive range of segments within the United States – while maintaining exceptional customer satisfaction.”

PPC Lubricants adds further density to RelaDyne’s footprint in the East Coast, specifically Pennsylvania and Maryland markets. “PPC Lubricants offers unparalleled industry knowledge, high-quality leadership, and resources that RelaDyne will be able to leverage as we continue to execute on our growth strategies and operational initiatives,” noted Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. “PPC possesses an extraordinary associate base that will strengthen RelaDyne in multiple facets and align with our culture and core values.” Furthermore, RelaDyne will immediately expand PPC’s reach toward new customers, broaden business with existing customers, and accelerate their geographic expansion through advanced tools and resources. “This decision favors both RelaDyne and PPC’s strategic vision in expanding the geographic footprint of products and services in the Mid-Atlantic region. We are elated to welcome the PPC team to the RelaDyne family!”

RelaDyne continues to be the “Acquirer of Choice” in the lubricant, fuel, and reliability services industry. “The acquisition of PPC Lubricants is transformational for RelaDyne as we continue our expansion strategy in the East Coast,” stated David Schumacher, RelaDyne VP of Business Development. “RelaDyne is continuously looking to partner with like-minded owners, entrepreneurs, and management teams. PPC’s business model is highly diversified across end markets, products, brands, and customers, providing tremendous stability and a platform for future growth. The history is nothing short of remarkable. We’re excited to take that heritage and culture of excellence and build on it in a positive fashion!”

Stephens served as the exclusive financial advisor to PPC Lubricants.

Through PPC's five locations in the region, 225 employees and its comprehensive portfolio of innovative lubricant products and services, the company provides customers in the automotive, heavy-duty commercial and industrial industries with the products, service, and technical expertise they need to support their business. As a trusted partner of many leading industry brands, PPC’s portfolio makes an immediate impact on customers’ bottom line, including its position as a leading producer and distributor of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and its full range of natural gas solutions, preventative service, maintenance plans, and supplemental products that keep customers moving.

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 60 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments.