RelaDyne Sold to Different PE Firm

American Industrial Partners bought the supplier of lubricants and less-than-truckload fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, chemicals from Audax Private Equity.

Jan 3rd, 2022
American Industrial Partners
Rela Dyne Logo Pr Image 1

NEW YORK, NY & CINCINNATI, OH — American Industrial Partners announced Dec. 23 that it has acquired RelaDyne, Inc. from Audax Private Equity.

RelaDyne is a provider of lubricants and distributor of less-than-truckload fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, chemicals, and other related products in the United States. RelaDyne is also an international provider of sustainability and reliability services to the commercial and industrial end markets. The company focuses on preventive maintenance, lowering total cost of ownership, decarbonization, and enhancing the sustainability and reliability of customers’ critical equipment and assets. RelaDyne serves over 25,000 customers throughout the broad industrial, commercial, and automotive end markets.

Joel Rotroff, a Partner at AIP, said, “We are extremely excited to partner with CEO, Larry Stoddard, and the entire RelaDyne team. The Company has experienced remarkable growth since its formation in 2010, and together we will work to execute on our operating agenda and support future M&A.”

Larry Stoddard, Chief Executive Officer of RelaDyne, said, “This is a great step in the continued evolution and strategy for RelaDyne. We thank Audax for their leadership over the past five years and look forward to partnering with AIP.”

BMO Capital Markets served as sole M&A advisor to AIP. Jones Day served as legal advisor to AIP. Baird served as lead M&A advisor and Stephens served as co-advisor to RelaDyne.

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 60 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, American Industrial Partners has completed more than 100 transactions and currently has $8 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions.

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $8 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1000 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
10 Common Operational KPIs
Sponsored
10 Common Operational KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 operational KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Operational KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 13th, 2021
Simpson Manufacturing Logoasfd jpg
Simpson Manufacturing Offers to Buy Europe's Etanco Group for $818M
Entaco is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Asfasdf
Midwest Products & Engineering Acquires Racine Metal Fab
RMF is a leader in the fabrication of highly aesthetic and complex precision sheet metal components and sub-assemblies.
Jan 3rd, 2022
1500x500
SupplyOne Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Romanow Container
It's SupplyOne's fourth acquisition since August 2021.
Jan 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1267967888 (1)
Lawson Products to Merge with TestEquity, Gexpro Services
The MRO products distributor, electronic testing and supply chain solutions providers will form a combined holding company, but operate independently.
Jan 3rd, 2022
1500x500
HGR Industrial Surplus Acquires CNC Marketplace Tramar Industries
It will merge HGR and Tramar's marketplaces and add warehouse locations to buy and sell consign industrial equipment from customers.
Dec 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1315600064 (1)
Why Industrial Manufacturing M&A Volume Will Continue to Rise in 2022
A recent PwC report found 2021 deal value jumped by 50% over 2020, accelerating in the second half. Here's why that won't slow down entering 2022.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Gwst 4 19 2018asdf
Now Part of Walter, GWS Tool Group Acquires Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc.
Menomonee Falls, WI-based CTM adds capability and capacity in custom round tools for GWS and expands its footprint in the upper Midwest.
Dec 21st, 2021
Asdfas jpg
Griffon Corp.'s Ames Subsidiary Buying Hunter Fan Company for $845M
The residential, commercial and industrial fans maker will join the landscaping hand tools brand.
Dec 21st, 2021
1640014200893
Envoy Solutions Acquires Fellow Sanitary Products Distributor Valley Janitor Supply
As the seventh acquisition Envoy has announced in recent months, Valley expands it into the Ohio market.
Dec 21st, 2021
Sph Slice Original
Safety Products Holdings Acquires Cutting Tool Supplier Slice Inc.
Slice offers a new breed of ceramic blade safety cutting tools, joining SPH's portfolio of brands including Pacific Handy Cutter and Klever Innovations.
Dec 21st, 2021
Afc Industries
AFC Industries Acquires AALL American Fasteners
It's the third deal in 2021 for Ohio-based Fairfield.
Dec 21st, 2021