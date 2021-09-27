LINC Systems Stays Busy, Acquires Air-O Fasteners

CHICAGO, IL and BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — Center Rock Capital Partners, LP announced Sept. 21 that its industrial fastener and industrial packaging distribution platform, LINC Systems, LLC, has acquired Air-O Fasteners in a transaction that expands LINC’s presence in the Western U.S. Family owned and operated since 1978,

Salt Lake City-based Air-O Fasteners is a distributor of fastening equipment and consumable products serving the construction and general industrial markets.

“Air-O has done an excellent job establishing itself as a market leader by offering a full-line of products, superior product knowledge, and technical service to its customers,” said Kelly Evans, CEO of LINC. “The acquisition of Air-O expands LINC into the rapidly growing Utah market and deepens LINC’s presence in the Western U.S.” Dave Mitchell, President of Air-O, added, “We’ve built a great team that shares LINC’s service-driven culture, and we are excited to join the LINC platform.”

Matt Conway, Principal at Center Rock added, “The acquisition of Air-O aligns with our ongoing growth strategy and further diversifies LINC’s customers and end markets. We are very proud of the management teams and excited about the continued momentum and outlook at LINC.”

LINC Systems is a national distributor of fastening and packaging solutions and industrial supplies serving a broad range of industrial end markets including pallet, furniture, housing, construction and general industrial. For more information, please visit www.lincsystems.com.