RBC Bearings Completes $2.9B Acquisition of ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit

DODGE produces a complete line of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing and power transmission components across industrial end markets.

Nov 2nd, 2021
RBC Bearings
Rbc Bearings Wsdf 60ff1909c7909

OXFORD, CT — RBC Bearings Incorporated, an international manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered precision bearings and products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, announced Nov. 1 that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the DODGE mechanical power transmission division of Asea Brown Boveri Ltd for approximately $2.9 billion in cash subject to post-closing working capital adjustments.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, RBC Bearings’ Chairman and CEO, said, “We are excited to welcome our DODGE teammates to the RBC Bearings’ family. The closing of this transaction is the first step to realizing the great benefits of this combination. I want to thank the teams at RBC Bearings, DODGE and ABB for their incredible efforts to complete the transaction and their pursuit of a smooth, swift integration that will allow us to begin benefitting from the strengths of the combined company.”

RBC Bearings, together with DODGE, creates a leading manufacturer with strong brand recognition for premium performance-critical bearings, components and motion control products for the industrial, aerospace and defense markets.

Related
Rbc Bearings Wsdf
RBC Bearings to Buy ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit for $2.9B
Jul 26th, 2021
Rbc Bearingsa
RBC Bearings Makes Changes at CFO, COO, General Counsel
Oct 5th, 2020
Rbc Bearingsa
RBC Bearings Sales Tick Up Before Brunt of Virus
May 20th, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
Nov 1st, 2021
Hgdfghdd
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.
Bought for $70.5 million, Florida-based Air Dimensions designs, manufactures and sells vacuum diaphragm pumps.
Oct 28th, 2021
Infor Sd 60d0fc2001402
Infor Acquires Lighthouse Systems
The company’s flagship product, Shopfloor-Online, helps manufacturing companies manage and improve manufacturing operations.
Oct 27th, 2021
B&f Fastener Sss
B&F Fastener Supply Grows Further, Acquires Mid States Specialty in Illinois
It marks B&F's third acquisition since the start of 2017 and follows several other organic expansion moves the company has made in the past few years.
Oct 27th, 2021
Dallas 2200 Alberta Sign Front Entrance 480x480
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom
Chicago-based Rolston Hogstrom has 45+ years of experience in representing manufacturers' brands of products in the US Midwest.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Asdf
Bolted-On: Brighton-Best Acquires Vertex Distribution from HWC
Fellow master distributor Vertex was previously bought by Houston Wire & Cable Co. from DXP Enterprises in 2016 for $32 million.
Oct 20th, 2021
Core Maina
Core & Main to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply, Marking 5th Deal of 2021
Penfield, PA-based Catalone is a full-service provider of waterworks products and services and custom concrete catch basins.
Oct 20th, 2021
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products to be Sold to Different PE Firm
Platinum Equity will buy the supplier of protective cases, portable lighting systems and outdoor consumer products from Behrman Capital.
Oct 20th, 2021
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N
Pentair Acquires Water & Air Filtration Supplier Pleatco for $255M
Louisville, KY-based Pleatco makes water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.
Oct 19th, 2021
Fdh 6132515cf0113
FDH Aero Acquires Stealth Aerospace; 7th Bolt-On Since 2017
FDH now comprises nine companies, distributing c-class hardware and replacement parts.
Oct 19th, 2021
185271106 4054622057927466 7897460777457426903 Nd
Formerly Known as Blount, Oregon Tool Privately Acquired
Oregon Tool is a distributor of saw chains, bars, sprockets, outdoor equipment accessories and parts for markets of forestry, lawn & garden, farming, ranching & agriculture and concrete cutting & finishing.
Oct 19th, 2021
Asdf
Methods Machine Tools to Acquire Koch Machine Tool in Texas
The Koch offices in Dallas and Houston will gradually become Methods’ facilities.
Oct 18th, 2021