Allied Motion Acquires Fellow NY Supplier ORMEC Systems Corp.

ORMEC supplies mission-critical electro-mechanical automation solutions and motion control products for the automation and aerospace industries.

Nov 3rd, 2021
Allied Motion
AMHERST, NY — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced Nov. 2 that it has acquired ORMEC Systems Corp., a developer and manufacturer of mission-critical electro-mechanical automation solutions and motion control products including multi-axis controls, electronic drives and actuators for the automation and aerospace industries. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to both EPS and the gross margin profile of Allied.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“ORMEC is an excellent bolt on acquisition that strengthens our technical expertise and adds a higher level of precision motion control systems and solutions to our offerings. In addition to its products, ORMEC designs and manufactures complete electro-mechanical and software solutions for custom automation applications. We are very excited to add such a highly experienced and capable team to Allied. We look forward to a bright future together as we expand the joint business potential by increasing our scale and ability to support new applications.” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO of Allied.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Rochester, NY, ORMEC provides automated motion control systems that integrate motion controllers, logic control, servo drives, servo motors, linear motors, actuators, HMIs and I/O. Dr. Edward Krasnicki, who has been president and CEO of ORMEC for the past 19 years, will continue to lead the company under Allied.

Dr. Krasnicki stated, “Joining with the Allied team provides additional talent and capabilities for ORMEC to enable us to scale more rapidly and compete more effectively. We believe our electronic, software and mechanical engineering expertise that creates high value electro-mechanical solutions, when combined with the One Allied approach to providing controlled motion system solutions to its customers, creates an excellent foundation from which to further expand our market reach.”

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Nov 2nd, 2021
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Acquires Nichols Paper & Supply
Michigan-based Nichols represents the 43rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under its current leadership.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Staying Busy, Ingersoll Rand Will Acquire Tuthill Pump Group in $85M Deal
The news comes just five days after IR announced a $71 million acquisition of Air Dimensions Inc.
Nov 2nd, 2021
RBC Bearings Completes $2.9B Acquisition of ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit
DODGE produces a complete line of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing and power transmission components across industrial end markets.
Nov 2nd, 2021
ID's October M&A Recap: Slower, but Solid
Get caught up on all the deals we covered in October that impact the industry supply sector.
Nov 1st, 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.
Bought for $70.5 million, Florida-based Air Dimensions designs, manufactures and sells vacuum diaphragm pumps.
Oct 28th, 2021
Infor Acquires Lighthouse Systems
The company’s flagship product, Shopfloor-Online, helps manufacturing companies manage and improve manufacturing operations.
Oct 27th, 2021
B&F Fastener Supply Grows Further, Acquires Mid States Specialty in Illinois
It marks B&F's third acquisition since the start of 2017 and follows several other organic expansion moves the company has made in the past few years.
Oct 27th, 2021
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom
Chicago-based Rolston Hogstrom has 45+ years of experience in representing manufacturers' brands of products in the US Midwest.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Bolted-On: Brighton-Best Acquires Vertex Distribution from HWC
Fellow master distributor Vertex was previously bought by Houston Wire & Cable Co. from DXP Enterprises in 2016 for $32 million.
Oct 20th, 2021
Core & Main to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply, Marking 5th Deal of 2021
Penfield, PA-based Catalone is a full-service provider of waterworks products and services and custom concrete catch basins.
Oct 20th, 2021
Pelican Products to be Sold to Different PE Firm
Platinum Equity will buy the supplier of protective cases, portable lighting systems and outdoor consumer products from Behrman Capital.
Oct 20th, 2021