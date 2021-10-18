Methods Machine Tools to Acquire Koch Machine Tool in Texas

The Koch offices in Dallas and Houston will gradually become Methods’ facilities.

Oct 18th, 2021
Asdf

SUBBURY, MA — Methods Machine Tools, Inc. has signed an agreement with an intent to acquire Koch Machine Tool, a machine tool dealer and Methods' avenue into the Texas machining market since 2010. 

Methods anticipates a definitive agreement by Jan. 1, 2022. Both companies are preparing the proper structure and closing out final transactions to make the transition smooth for all employees and customers. 

Acquisition talks began when Mike Koch, President of Koch Machine Tool, a 40+ year machine tool veteran, started planning for retirement and word got out that he was looking for the next owner of his business. Mark Wright, President and CEO of Methods, reached out to Mike earlier this year, and the two began negotiations. 

“My entire family has invested a lot into the company, we've always strived to put the customer first," Mike Koch said. "That mentality never fades. I'll always want the best for my employees, customers, and everyone in between. I wanted to ensure everyone would be in the best hands possible, so naturally, Methods Machine Tools was the obvious good choice.” 

The Koch offices in Dallas and Houston will gradually become Methods’ facilities, and Mike Koch has agreed to become a Co-General Manager of these locations. He is expected to remain in this position for about three years to help facilitate the acquisition. Methods will announce the other Co-General Manager at a later date. 

“Mike and his father constructed one the best machine tool dealers on a foundation of hard work, honest dealings, great service, and support. Mike always takes care of his customers and is true to his word,” Wright said. “Mike built a great team, and we think there is room to seriously grow the market. Koch has tremendous knowledge of machining and the Houston and Dallas markets. We’re excited to see what the combination of  Koch’s mindset and our expert technicians can do for the machining industry across Texas.” 

When the two companies finalize the agreement, machine shops throughout Texas will be able to use Methods' applications and automation teams to solve complex machining challenges. In addition, Methods’  national machine support structure will build upon the already strong Koch reputation. 

The agreement denotes Methods’ continued growth. The company opened its Los Angeles, Memphis, and Wisconsin technical centers in 2014, 2018 and 2020, respectively, and various additions to its dealer network. 

Methods Machine Tools, Inc. supplies high-quality machine tools and automation equipment, in addition to designing integrated custom machining processes and systems. Headquartered in Sudbury, Mass., and in operation since 1958, Methods provides superior products, engineering, service, parts, training, and integration. With more than 300 employees, nine technical centers, and a precision center, Methods has installed more than 40,000 machine tools throughout North America. For more information, call 877-668-4262  or visit www.methodsmachine.com.  

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
Sponsored
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
In 2020, U.S. businesses exported $1.431 trillion in goods and services to countries around the world. Nearly 75% of these sales went to just 15 countries. This new infographic shows you the top 15 export markets for U.S. businesses. Download Now
Oct 7th, 2021
Winsupply Sized
Winsupply Acquires HESCO Supply
For more than a quarter of a century, HESCO Supply has been a staple electrical and utility business.
Oct 4th, 2021
Big 50 Image 614b60e6ee8f6
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
I Stock 925101084 612e650845119
ID's September M&A Recap: A Tidal Wave of Deals
The industrial supply sector went crazy with M&A activity last month.
Oct 1st, 2021
10 1 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the third part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 10-1.
Sep 30th, 2021
Us Machine And Tool 1
Machining and Fabrication Supplier US Machine & Tool Privately Acquired
Tennessee-based US Machine & Tool has been a precision CNC machining and fabrication supplier to manufacturers for over 35 years.
Sep 30th, 2021
Kemco
Machine Component Supplier Kemco Acquired by Crestview Aerospace
Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies, supplying companies including Boeing, Bell and Lockheed Martin.
Sep 30th, 2021
15800259 1895100980723389 2923675011348280787 O
PE Firm Invests in Distributor Summit Hydraulics
Phoenix-based Summit is a designer and distributor of aftermarket hydraulic kits and components for the agricultural and construction end markets, among others.
Sep 29th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires French Compressors Distributor
With a strong market presence in Paris, privately-owned AEP has eight employees.
Sep 28th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires Missouri's Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company
Founded in 1951, Bolin is a parts and service provider to customers in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.
Sep 28th, 2021
39686773 735136900160379 7831166032898162688 N
MRO Distributor Pearlman Group Acquires Excel Cleaning and Restoration Supplies
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Excel is a southeast distributor of professional cleaning, restoration, pressure washing, and janitorial equipment and supplies.
Sep 28th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021