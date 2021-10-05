Regal Completes Merger With Rexnord PMC

The new company, Regal Rexnord Corporation, brings an expanded range of product and digital solutions.

Oct 5th, 2021
1200px Regal Beloit Asdfas 602be21a2f5dd

BELOIT, Wis., Oct. 5, 2021 Regal Beloit Corporation, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, today announced it has completed the merger with Rexnord Process and Motion Control (PMC) to become Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX).

The company’s new name signifies bringing together the complementary strengths of two strong businesses and highlights their now common future as a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of power transmission solutions and high-efficiency electric motors and systems.

The new company will be comprised of four distinct business segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Together, these enable air moving and HVAC solutions that keep people comfortable; agricultural and foodservice equipment that keeps the world fed; mining and manufacturing operations that keep the world moving; and conveying solutions that help keep e-commerce flowing.

Combining these two companies creates an expanded range of products to serve customers across the entire industrial powertrain. This new portfolio includes highly regarded brands from both Regal and Rexnord PMC, including Regal’s Browning, Grove Gear, Hub City, Jaure, Kop-Flex, McGill, ModSort, Sealmaster and System Plast brands, as well as PMC’s Berg, Cambridge, Centa, Falk, Rexnord and Stearns brands, among others.

In addition to more robust solutions across the industrial powertrain, Regal Rexnord will have opportunities to provide customers world-class industrial internet of things (IIoT) and digital solutions by harnessing the combined capabilities of Regal’s Perceptiv™ and Rexnord’s DiRXN® digital platforms. By integrating hardware, software and human-ware, Regal Rexnord will be well positioned to deliver best-in-class solutions optimized for reliability, performance and efficiency.

At a time when global supply chains are constrained, the combined company will leverage manufacturing facilities on five continents to help increase reliability, quality, response time and product availability.

Louis Pinkham, CEO of Regal Rexnord, commented “For over 125 years, Regal has consistently provided our customers with reliable, high quality powertrain products and solutions. Now, with the addition of Rexnord PMC, we are taking a tremendous positive step forward in Regal’s ongoing transformation, positioning the new Regal Rexnord company to create significant value for all our customers. We will provide more robust industrial powertrain solutions — comprised of our motors and critical power transmission components — to enable a range of efficiency and productivity gains for our customers. By providing more energy-efficient solutions, developed with greater intention, especially when it comes to leveraging voice of the customer, Regal Rexnord is also now in a better position to fulfill our business purpose: creating a better tomorrow by energy-efficiently converting power into motion.”

To learn more about the Regal Rexnord merger, visit www.regalrexnord.com/regal-rexnord-integration.

About the Company

Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord, with 2020 sales of over $4 billion and 29,000 associates, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.regalrexnord.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect Regal Rexnord’s current estimates, expectations and projections about Regal Rexnord’s future results, performance, prospects and opportunities.

