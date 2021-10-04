JPW Acquires Axiom Tool Group

LA VERGNE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JPW Industries, Inc. (“JPW”), a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of branded metalworking and woodworking equipment and specialty shop tools sold under the JET®, Powermatic®, Wilton®, Edwards®, Promac® and Baileigh® brand names, today announced it has acquired Axiom Tool Group® (“Axiom”). JPW is a Gamut Capital Management (“Gamut”) portfolio company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Axiom is a leading marketer, designer and distributor in the U.S. of computer numerical control (CNC) machines and accessories sold under the Axiom brand. Axiom’s operations in Westerville, Ohio, including warehousing, customer service and technical service will remain in their current locations.

Scott Leichtling, CEO of JPW, stated, “Axiom is a natural fit into the JPW family of brands, and we look forward to providing our customers with even greater access to the depth and breadth of high-quality CNC equipment. Axiom’s leading position in the growing CNC market perfectly complements JPW’s platform capabilities. We are eager to welcome the team, support the growth of the Axiom brand and to leverage JPW’s supply chain and customer service capabilities to improve the overall value proposition to our collective customer base. At the core of this collaboration is JPW’s desire to address a growing need among young, talented makers for machinery that leverages technology to improve accuracy, efficiency, and safety.”

Todd Damon, Axiom’s Founder, will join JPW to support the growth and expansion of the Axiom brand and its position within the CNC category more broadly.

“I am exceptionally proud of the loyal and entrepreneurial team responsible for our growth to date and feel confident that together with JPW’s platform and experience, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver exceptional products for our dedicated customers,” said Damon. “Joining the JPW platform will help us beginning on day one as we enhance our product offerings and attract new consumers while propelling our growth within the CNC market,” Damon continued.

About JPW Industries, Inc.

JPW, based outside Nashville, TN and founded in 1958, is a leading designer, manufacturer and value-added distributor of market-leading, branded machinery, specialty shop tools and equipment for rugged applications across multiple end markets. The Company is highly diversified across customers, selling to the industrial, consumer and construction end markets. JPW owns six brands, including JET, Baileigh, Wilton, Powermatic, Promac and Edwards. JPW’s brands have over 400 years of collective heritage, building brand equity with customers and end users through superior product performance. Visit JPW Industries at www.jpwindustries.com, JET Tools at www.jettools.com, Baileigh at www.baileigh.com, Powermatic at www.powermatic.com, Wilton at www.wiltontools.com, Edwards at www.edwardsironworkers.com and Promac at www.promac.ch.

About Axiom Tool Group

Axiom Tool Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and world-wide distributor of small-format CNC routers. Since 2014, the Axiom Tool Group has been building truly unique CNC routers which are marketed under the ‘Axiom Precision’ brand. These innovative machines integrate technology and components from the industrial market into machines which fit the budget and size constraints of the small shop.

Axiom offers CNC solutions in a wide range of sizes for both hobbyist and industrial applications, and is an industry leader in machine innovation, product quality and customer service. The Axiom Tool Group is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio. To learn more, visit www.axiomprecision.com.