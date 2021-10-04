JPW Acquires Axiom Tool Group

The metalworking leader adds depth in the CNC market.

Oct 4th, 2021
M&a I Stock 1267661932
iStock

LA VERGNE, Tenn.--()--JPW Industries, Inc. (“JPW”), a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of branded metalworking and woodworking equipment and specialty shop tools sold under the JET®, Powermatic®, Wilton®, Edwards®, Promac® and Baileigh® brand names, today announced it has acquired Axiom Tool Group® (“Axiom”). JPW is a Gamut Capital Management (“Gamut”) portfolio company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Axiom is a leading marketer, designer and distributor in the U.S. of computer numerical control (CNC) machines and accessories sold under the Axiom brand. Axiom’s operations in Westerville, Ohio, including warehousing, customer service and technical service will remain in their current locations.

Scott Leichtling, CEO of JPW, stated, “Axiom is a natural fit into the JPW family of brands, and we look forward to providing our customers with even greater access to the depth and breadth of high-quality CNC equipment. Axiom’s leading position in the growing CNC market perfectly complements JPW’s platform capabilities. We are eager to welcome the team, support the growth of the Axiom brand and to leverage JPW’s supply chain and customer service capabilities to improve the overall value proposition to our collective customer base. At the core of this collaboration is JPW’s desire to address a growing need among young, talented makers for machinery that leverages technology to improve accuracy, efficiency, and safety.”

Todd Damon, Axiom’s Founder, will join JPW to support the growth and expansion of the Axiom brand and its position within the CNC category more broadly.

“I am exceptionally proud of the loyal and entrepreneurial team responsible for our growth to date and feel confident that together with JPW’s platform and experience, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver exceptional products for our dedicated customers,” said Damon. “Joining the JPW platform will help us beginning on day one as we enhance our product offerings and attract new consumers while propelling our growth within the CNC market,” Damon continued.

About JPW Industries, Inc.

JPW, based outside Nashville, TN and founded in 1958, is a leading designer, manufacturer and value-added distributor of market-leading, branded machinery, specialty shop tools and equipment for rugged applications across multiple end markets. The Company is highly diversified across customers, selling to the industrial, consumer and construction end markets. JPW owns six brands, including JET, Baileigh, Wilton, Powermatic, Promac and Edwards. JPW’s brands have over 400 years of collective heritage, building brand equity with customers and end users through superior product performance. Visit JPW Industries at www.jpwindustries.com, JET Tools at www.jettools.com, Baileigh at www.baileigh.com, Powermatic at www.powermatic.com, Wilton at www.wiltontools.com, Edwards at www.edwardsironworkers.com and Promac at www.promac.ch.

About Axiom Tool Group

Axiom Tool Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and world-wide distributor of small-format CNC routers. Since 2014, the Axiom Tool Group has been building truly unique CNC routers which are marketed under the ‘Axiom Precision’ brand. These innovative machines integrate technology and components from the industrial market into machines which fit the budget and size constraints of the small shop.

Axiom offers CNC solutions in a wide range of sizes for both hobbyist and industrial applications, and is an industry leader in machine innovation, product quality and customer service. The Axiom Tool Group is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio. To learn more, visit www.axiomprecision.com.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Us Machine And Tool 1
Machining and Fabrication Supplier US Machine & Tool Privately Acquired
Tennessee-based US Machine & Tool has been a precision CNC machining and fabrication supplier to manufacturers for over 35 years.
Sep 30th, 2021
Kemco
Machine Component Supplier Kemco Acquired by Crestview Aerospace
Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies, supplying companies including Boeing, Bell and Lockheed Martin.
Sep 30th, 2021
15800259 1895100980723389 2923675011348280787 O
PE Firm Invests in Distributor Summit Hydraulics
Phoenix-based Summit is a designer and distributor of aftermarket hydraulic kits and components for the agricultural and construction end markets, among others.
Sep 29th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires French Compressors Distributor
With a strong market presence in Paris, privately-owned AEP has eight employees.
Sep 28th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires Missouri's Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company
Founded in 1951, Bolin is a parts and service provider to customers in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.
Sep 28th, 2021
39686773 735136900160379 7831166032898162688 N
MRO Distributor Pearlman Group Acquires Excel Cleaning and Restoration Supplies
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Excel is a southeast distributor of professional cleaning, restoration, pressure washing, and janitorial equipment and supplies.
Sep 28th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Pfs020 Web
Pilot Freight Services Acquires Locations in US Northwest, Oklahoma
The worldwide transportation and logistics services provider has gained new franchises in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Oklahoma.
Sep 27th, 2021
Linc Primary Logo
LINC Systems Stays Busy, Acquires Air-O Fasteners
It's the company's sixth bolt-on since it was privately acquired in 2018, with all happening since the start of 2020.
Sep 27th, 2021
Web Page Image Ppc Lubricants Truck 01 1568x640
RelaDyne Acquires Lubricants Lubricants Distributor in Pennsylvania
PPC Lubricants serves customers in eight mid-Atlantic states, growing RelaDyne's footprint in the East Coast.
Sep 27th, 2021
Unnamed
PE Firm GenNx360 Partners With Flow Control Distribution Exec to Form New Company
GenNx360 Capital Partners has teamed up with process & flow control solutions industry veteran Eben Lenderking to build a new distribution venture.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Acquires 2nd Water Management Products Distributor in 4 Months
DXP has added North Carolina-based Premier Water, which has six employees and annual sales of about $3.6 million.
Sep 23rd, 2021