Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Completes Acquisition of Merfish United

Merfish United serves 47 U.S. states through its twelve strategically located distribution centers.

Oct 5th, 2021
Steel Pipe I Stock 450262175
iStock

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that effective October 1, 2021, it has acquired Merfish United, a leading master distributor of tubular building products in the United States, from One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm. Headquartered in Ipswich, Massachusetts, Merfish United serves 47 U.S. states through its twelve strategically located distribution centers. Merfish United’s broad product offering includes full lines of steel pipe, copper tubing, plastic pipe, electrical conduit and related products for the commercial, residential, municipal and industrial building markets. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Merfish United’s net sales were approximately $500 million. The current Merfish United team, including management, will remain in place. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Merfish United to the Reliance Family of Companies and to broaden our focus on adjacent business opportunities beyond traditional metals service centers,” commented Jim Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “This transaction aligns with our acquisition strategy of expanding our product, end market and geographical diversification and acquiring immediately accretive companies with strong management teams. Further, Merfish United increases our exposure to copper and plastic products and positions Reliance in the adjacent industrial distribution space with a platform for further growth.”

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance’s average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.


More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
10 1 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the third part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 10-1.
Sep 30th, 2021
Us Machine And Tool 1
Machining and Fabrication Supplier US Machine & Tool Privately Acquired
Tennessee-based US Machine & Tool has been a precision CNC machining and fabrication supplier to manufacturers for over 35 years.
Sep 30th, 2021
Kemco
Machine Component Supplier Kemco Acquired by Crestview Aerospace
Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies, supplying companies including Boeing, Bell and Lockheed Martin.
Sep 30th, 2021
15800259 1895100980723389 2923675011348280787 O
PE Firm Invests in Distributor Summit Hydraulics
Phoenix-based Summit is a designer and distributor of aftermarket hydraulic kits and components for the agricultural and construction end markets, among others.
Sep 29th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires French Compressors Distributor
With a strong market presence in Paris, privately-owned AEP has eight employees.
Sep 28th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires Missouri's Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company
Founded in 1951, Bolin is a parts and service provider to customers in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.
Sep 28th, 2021
39686773 735136900160379 7831166032898162688 N
MRO Distributor Pearlman Group Acquires Excel Cleaning and Restoration Supplies
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Excel is a southeast distributor of professional cleaning, restoration, pressure washing, and janitorial equipment and supplies.
Sep 28th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Pfs020 Web
Pilot Freight Services Acquires Locations in US Northwest, Oklahoma
The worldwide transportation and logistics services provider has gained new franchises in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Oklahoma.
Sep 27th, 2021
Linc Primary Logo
LINC Systems Stays Busy, Acquires Air-O Fasteners
It's the company's sixth bolt-on since it was privately acquired in 2018, with all happening since the start of 2020.
Sep 27th, 2021
Web Page Image Ppc Lubricants Truck 01 1568x640
RelaDyne Acquires Lubricants Lubricants Distributor in Pennsylvania
PPC Lubricants serves customers in eight mid-Atlantic states, growing RelaDyne's footprint in the East Coast.
Sep 27th, 2021