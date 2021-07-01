ERP Providers Distribution One, Universal Business Systems to Merge

iT creates a powerful new Distribution One positioned to support distributors and wholesalers through state-of-the-art business software.

Jul 1st, 2021
Distribution One
D1 Merger Banner Header

IRVING, TX Distribution One, provider of the ERP-ONE Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for Wholesalers and Distributors, and Universal Business Systems, developer of the Synergy suite of ERP/Business Management software have entered a definitive agreement to merge their businesses under the Distribution One company name. The combined company unifies two well-established companies with reputations for reliability and innovation and creates a powerful new Distribution One positioned to support distributors and wholesalers through state-of-the-art business software.

A distribution software company with decades of experience in software development, UBS is an established force within the Food Service, Janitorial and Sanitary Supply, Fine Paper, and Packaging industries. For 25 years, Distribution One has developed turnkey ERP solutions delivering leading edge technology for wholesalers and distributors.

The planning for this merger has been governed by two strategic viewpoints: “How does it improve the combined company?” and “How will it continue to foster our existing values and sense of community with our customers?” Internally, the company gains many new creative and experienced minds in the field of distribution software. This expanded team will help push the envelope of what Enterprise Software can and should deliver for distribution customers.

“UBS is an exciting complement to Distribution One in many ways,” explains Larry Ward, Distribution One President. “The expanded product portfolio presents a huge opportunity for the strategic growth of our combined technologies as Synergy provides us with a respected software platform alongside our own flagship ERP-ONE software. This growth will drive exciting new innovations benefitting our entire family of customers. I cannot overstate the importance of how UBS’ innovation, reliability, and talent reinforces our existing company culture.”

“Distribution One is a family company and has the same value structure that we have maintained for 40 years,” adds Chris Raffo, UBS President. “UBS is a family business as are many of our customers, so we worked to ensure that our partner moving forward would align with our principles. Distribution One holds the same dedication to customers and service. It’s evident in how they value their employees as well as the true sense of community they’ve built with their customers.”

Distribution One has experienced tremendous success providing distribution process solutions that deliver significant bottom-line value to customers. Through this expanded product portfolio, Distribution One can help deliver productivity innovations to more distributors and wholesalers wanting to maximize their growth for years to come.

Celebrating its 25 anniversary, Distribution One is an industry-leading developer of innovative customer-focused ERP software serving wholesalers and distributors in multiple industries: Fasteners, Industrial Supply, Specialty Tool & Hardware, Construction, Electrical, Plumbing & HVAC, Jan-San, Retail Fulfillment, Medical Equipment & Supplies, Paper & Packaging, Food Service, Automotive, and more. With offices in New Jersey and Texas, Distribution One boasts a team of experienced ERP specialists who thrive on delivering solutions and US-based support to customers across North America and into Europe. The turnkey ERP-ONE business software delivers intuitive functionality that improves company-wide productivity and profitability.

For over 40 years, UBS has remained a technology partner to distributors providing a one-vendor ERP solution to its customers. The mobile-friendly Synergy Suite is a complete software solution from warehouse management to online ordering. UBS serves distributors across industries like Food Service, Janitorial and Sanitary Supply, Fine Paper, Packaging, and Masonry Building Materials.

