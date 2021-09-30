Machine Component Supplier Kemco Acquired by Crestview Aerospace

Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies, supplying companies including Boeing, Bell and Lockheed Martin.

Sep 30th, 2021
KAL Capital Markets
Kemco

LONG BEACH, CA — On Sept. 28, KAL Capital Markets announced its role as sell-side investment banking advisor to Kemco Aerospace Manufacturing ("Kemco" or the "Company"), which has been acquired by Crestview Aerospace ("Crestview"), a portfolio company of American Industrial Partners. 

Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies of varying complexity from wide-range of materials including aluminum, titanium and other exotic metals. The Company has established long-standing relationships with aerospace and defense OEMs including Bell, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Kemco is housed across two state-of-the-art facilities totaling 90,000 square feet.

"Our clients at Kemco have built an exceptional business that was truly a best-in-class defense-focused machining business," commented Trevor Bohn, Partner at KAL Capital. "The business was well invested, had exceptional financial controls and content on a variety of well-funded DoD programs. We are exceptionally proud to be a small part of the Kemco story of success."

"For KAL Capital, this transaction represents our third A&D precision machining and fabrication M&A transaction over the past twelve months. We have developed a strong track-record of robust sell-side processes and exceptional outcomes within the aerospace and defense machining industry and look forward to continuing that momentum," said Ryan Murphy, Partner at KAL Capital.    

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Remotely Manage Multiple Entrances & Facilities with a Single Employee
Sponsored
Remotely Manage Multiple Entrances & Facilities with a Single Employee
This new video provides a demonstration of a new tool that allows one person to remotely manage multiple entrances and facilities while juggling a combination of responsibilities and schedules.
Oct 1st, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires Missouri's Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company
Founded in 1951, Bolin is a parts and service provider to customers in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.
Sep 28th, 2021
39686773 735136900160379 7831166032898162688 N
MRO Distributor Pearlman Group Acquires Excel Cleaning and Restoration Supplies
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Excel is a southeast distributor of professional cleaning, restoration, pressure washing, and janitorial equipment and supplies.
Sep 28th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Pfs020 Web
Pilot Freight Services Acquires Locations in US Northwest, Oklahoma
The worldwide transportation and logistics services provider has gained new franchises in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Oklahoma.
Sep 27th, 2021
Linc Primary Logo
LINC Systems Stays Busy, Acquires Air-O Fasteners
It's the company's sixth bolt-on since it was privately acquired in 2018, with all happening since the start of 2020.
Sep 27th, 2021
Web Page Image Ppc Lubricants Truck 01 1568x640
RelaDyne Acquires Lubricants Lubricants Distributor in Pennsylvania
PPC Lubricants serves customers in eight mid-Atlantic states, growing RelaDyne's footprint in the East Coast.
Sep 27th, 2021
Unnamed
PE Firm GenNx360 Partners With Flow Control Distribution Exec to Form New Company
GenNx360 Capital Partners has teamed up with process & flow control solutions industry veteran Eben Lenderking to build a new distribution venture.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Acquires 2nd Water Management Products Distributor in 4 Months
DXP has added North Carolina-based Premier Water, which has six employees and annual sales of about $3.6 million.
Sep 23rd, 2021
8110245431882388269617845079 00001
Garage Door Components Supplier Arrow Tru-Line Privately Acquired
Ohio-based Arrow Tru-Line is an independent manufacturer and distributor of overheard garage door hardware components for residential and commercial markets.
Sep 21st, 2021
Spectra Premium Logo Tm
Thermal, Fluid Management Supplier Spectra Premium Industries to be Privately Acquired
Canada-based Spectra is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of thermal and fluid management metal-formed products for the automotive, heavy-duty truck and industrial markets.
Sep 21st, 2021
Locus Waypoint 20210916
Locus Robotics Acquires Fellow Warehouse Automation Company Waypoint Robotics
It infuses AMR solutions that address use cases from e-commerce, case-picking and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads and fulfillment modalities.
Sep 21st, 2021