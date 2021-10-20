Core & Main to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply, Marking 5th Deal of 2021

Penfield, PA-based Catalone is a full-service provider of waterworks products and services and custom concrete catch basins.

Oct 20th, 2021
Core & Main
Core Maina

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main, Inc.  a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced Oct. 19 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Catalone Pipe & Supply Co., a full service provider of waterworks products and services, and custom concrete catch basins, based in Penfield, Pennsylvania.

“A full-service provider like Catalone Pipe & Supply aligns with the dependable expertise we offer throughout the waterworks industry. The Catalone team has a strong history of providing the customer what they need, when they need it. We admire that kind of dependability,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

Core & Main currently serves Pennsylvania from its locations in Allentown, Harrisburg, Latrobe, Plymouth Meeting and State College.

“We’re excited to expand our waterworks footprint in the Northeast,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “The group at Catalone Pipe & Supply works hard to exceed their customers’ expectations and deliver quality products.”

Craig Catalone, president of Catalone Pipe & Supply, said, “I believe our team at Catalone Pipe & Supply is second to none. They are a dedicated group of individuals and are passionate about what they do. I believe Core & Main shares that same passion. We are eager to start collaborating with their local teams to enhance our customer base and continue to bring quality products and services to our community. I am also thrilled to be able to supply my team with greater opportunities that come with a larger organization.”

Founded in 1985, Catalone Pipe & Supply offers a wide variety of water, wastewater, electrical conduits and concrete catch basins, among many other products, and distinguishes itself on supplying its customers with custom solutions to minimize installation time and costs.

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations and 3,700 associates, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain.

