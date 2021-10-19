Pentair Acquires Water & Air Filtration Supplier Pleatco for $255M

Louisville, KY-based Pleatco makes water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.

Oct 19th, 2021
Pentair
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N

LONDON — Pentair plc, a provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced Oct. 18 that it completed the previously-announced transaction to acquire Pleatco (Louisville, KY) for approximately $255 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Pleatco manufactures water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.

“We are excited about the addition of Pleatco as it provides additional aftermarket product offerings for both our pool filtration and industrial air filtration portfolios,” said John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. “The track record of product innovation by the team at Pleatco aligns with our commitment to deliver smart, sustainable solutions to help our customers make the most of life’s essential resources.”

The acquisition of Pleatco provides Pentair additional replacement filter products to be sold through Pentair’s existing Pool and Spa distribution channels as well as through Pleatco’s distribution channels. Additionally, Pleatco brings complementary air filtration products to serve the needs of Pentair’s industrial customers.

“We are pleased to become a part of Pentair,” said Seth Soltow, Pleatco President. “With Pentair’s global presence, we look forward to growing our distribution and sales channels to bring our pool, spa and industrial air filtration technologies to customers around the world.”

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. The company has approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Sponsored
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Join Industrial Media's David Mantey and E-Commerce Evangelist for Manufacturers, Author, Curt Anderson as we explore the impact and opportunity e-commerce brings to US manufacturing. When? Wednesday, November 10th, 11:00 AM CST
Oct 11th, 2021
1200px Regal Beloit Asdfas 602be21a2f5dd
Regal Completes Merger With Rexnord PMC
The new company, Regal Rexnord Corporation, brings an expanded range of product and digital solutions.
Oct 5th, 2021
Steel Pipe I Stock 450262175
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Completes Acquisition of Merfish United
Merfish United serves 47 U.S. states through its twelve strategically located distribution centers.
Oct 5th, 2021
M&a I Stock 1267661932
JPW Acquires Axiom Tool Group
The metalworking leader adds depth in the CNC market.
Oct 4th, 2021
Winsupply Sized
Winsupply Acquires HESCO Supply
For more than a quarter of a century, HESCO Supply has been a staple electrical and utility business.
Oct 4th, 2021
Big 50 Image 614b60e6ee8f6
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
I Stock 925101084 612e650845119
ID's September M&A Recap: A Tidal Wave of Deals
The industrial supply sector went crazy with M&A activity last month.
Oct 1st, 2021
10 1 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the third part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 10-1.
Sep 30th, 2021
Us Machine And Tool 1
Machining and Fabrication Supplier US Machine & Tool Privately Acquired
Tennessee-based US Machine & Tool has been a precision CNC machining and fabrication supplier to manufacturers for over 35 years.
Sep 30th, 2021
Kemco
Machine Component Supplier Kemco Acquired by Crestview Aerospace
Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies, supplying companies including Boeing, Bell and Lockheed Martin.
Sep 30th, 2021
15800259 1895100980723389 2923675011348280787 O
PE Firm Invests in Distributor Summit Hydraulics
Phoenix-based Summit is a designer and distributor of aftermarket hydraulic kits and components for the agricultural and construction end markets, among others.
Sep 29th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires French Compressors Distributor
With a strong market presence in Paris, privately-owned AEP has eight employees.
Sep 28th, 2021